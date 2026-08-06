Siblings to follow light up Kempton Park on Wednesday evening

Siblings of Logician and Rebel's Romance both won on debut at Kempton Park on Wednesday evening as they marked themselves out as horses to follow.
First up was Harry Charlton's Najidi Storm, a full-brother to St Leger winner Logician, who did well to get well on top close to the finish in the Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Novice Stakes over a mile.
The three-year-old was sent off 17/2 but was too strong for 5/2 favourite Gavriel in the final furlong with the son of Frankel looking to have more natural pace than his famous sibling.
If that was impressive be sure to watch the replay (below) of Fortitudine in the following Becky Burke Memorial Novice Stakes (Div I) as the full-brother to Rebel's Romance stormed clear by 21 lengths.
Sent off 7/2 against the 5/6 favourite Dialstone, James Doyle started quickly and made all on the three-year-old son of Dubawi and they never saw another rival after a relentless display.
Rebel's Romance never really got his career going until he was four and he won 22 of his 32 races for Charlie Appleby, who will steer the career of Fortitudine in the Godolphin blue.
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