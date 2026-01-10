Should the William Hill Half A Mill Classic Chase be saved after Warwick abandonment?

The feature, the William Hill Half A Mill Classic Handicap Chase over 3m5f, is not only Warwick’s flagship race but also one of the handful that dangle the carrot of a £500,000 bonus if the winning horse goes on to win the Grand National itself. So why not postpone it or indeed the whole card?

A midweek option would rule out terrestrial coverage and then there’s the question of funding and the vagaries of the climate, and the next two Saturdays see the £100,000 Peter Marsh Chase at Haydock and the following week the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham on Trials Day, which is already an eight-race card, as the Cross Country Chase postponed from the track's November meeting has been added to that bumper day.

There’s also what used to be the Great Yorkshire Chase at Doncaster.

The BHA have done exceptionally well in recent years in rescheduling Graded races but a handicap is a different matter.

Although they won’t say it in public, Warwick have to be disappointed that had the Classic gone ahead there would have been just nine runners - almost half the number as declared for the other big handicap, and one that did survive, the Lanzarote Hurdle at Kempton.

Three horses due to run at Warwick were ruled ineligible following the introduction of a new rule barring horses from running from more than 15lb out of the handicap.