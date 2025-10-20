Should the Cheltenham Festival include racing on Saturday?

Saturday switch could help arrest dwindling crowds

‘If it's not broke, don't fix it', so the old adage goes. But an attendance figure of only 41,949 on the Wednesday this year suggests that the Cheltenham Festival, if not broken, is creaking and in need of attention.

That Wednesday crowd was the lowest for any day of the Festival since 1993 and not even at two-thirds capacity. More worryingly, given the trajectory of attendances on Wednesday, you couldn't say with confidence that last season's crowd will represent the nadir.

Attendances were down across the board at the meeting last season, but the disparity between days one and two at recent Festivals has been notable. The difference was 9,934 in 2023, 13,410 in 2024 and 12,813 last season - it hasn't always been this way as the gap was only 156 for the first four-day Festival in 2005.

The status of being the first day of the meeting brings with it increasingly significant value and starting the Festival on a Wednesday would provide a shot in the arm to its ailing attendance. Of course, regardless of when you stage the meeting, you'll still have the issue of day two being somewhat overshadowed. But having that second day on a Thursday, when only two days of leave is required to secure a long weekend from work, would be much more attractive to most prospective racegoers than the current status quo.

Staging a day of the meeting on the weekend also opens up the Festival to those unable to take time off work during the week, such as teachers, or those who enjoy the sport but wouldn't book annual leave to go racing. The 2025 attendance figures painted a sorry tale and racing cannot afford to take a 'die-hards only' approach.

The impact of clashing with the Premier League and the Six Nations is, of course, something that must be considered if moving a day of the Festival to a Saturday; especially as it would likely result in Cheltenham's Saturday coverage being bumped to ITV4. But I suspect competing with other entertainment options for eyeballs at the weekend may be less formidable a task than continuing to take on the Monday-Friday, 9-5. Tony McFadden