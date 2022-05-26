Trained by Saeed bin Suroor, the son of Exceed And Excel won on his debut at Leicester just 10 days ago having been unraced as a two- and three-year-old.

He created such an impression that day, though, when winning unchallenged by two and a half lengths, that there was a degree of attention on his second outing.

It was far from a penalty kick, as he was giving a stone to Sir Michael Stoute’s promising Kiteflyer – with some in the field getting almost double that.

Awkward from the stalls, apprentice Stefano Cherchi soon bustled him up to make the running where the 4-6 chance was keen and doing a little too much.

Once into the home straight he began to look uncomfortable on the Ripon ridges, too, and while Kiteflyer proved disappointing back in third, David O’Meara’s newcomer Time Quest pushed him all the way, eventually going down by just a neck.