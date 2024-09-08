Shin Emperor all set for Irish Champion-Arc double after Paris gallop

The three-year-old certainly has the pedigree for a European adventure, being a French-bred full-brother to Sottsass, who took the same route to Arc glory in 2020.

Shin Emperor was last seen finishing third in the Japanese Derby towards the end of May and looked in good spirits when given a public workout in Paris on Sunday.

Trained by Yoshito Yahagi, whose many international successes include a Breeders’ Cup double and Panthalassa in the Saudi Cup, the Siyouni colt will ultimately attempt to go one better than El Condor Pasa and Orfevre, who both finished second in the Arc for Japan.

Owner Susumu Fujita’s racing manager Hiroshi Ando told Sky Sports Racing: “I spoke to both of the assistant trainers and the rider told them Shin Emperor adapted really well on the track and he said we could make no excuse for the ground.

“He was comfortable to handle that ground; so we did the test today, we felt really well and we are very satisfied.

“Of course, he has a French background and pedigree and that’s why we are here.

“I have really realised Shin Emperor is French, because as soon as he was back in Chantilly, he reacted like he was back home!

“He looked very comfortable and he loved the French oats, which was a surprise, because normally the Japanese horses don’t eat, but he ate very well. He’s really loving being in France, I think.”