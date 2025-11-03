Trainer Jack Davison has spoken emotionally after the loss of stable star She's Quality following an injury at the Breeders' Cup.
The four-year-old mare was pulled-up by Colin Keane during the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint at Del Mar and the fixture organisers explained on the day that She's Quality had been taken to the equine hospital for further assessment.
However, it has emerged that she had suffered a pelvic fracture and the difficult decision was taken to have her put down.
In a statement posted on on X, the horse's trainer Davison said: “I am devastated to report that our stable star She’s Quality has passed away, having suffered a pelvic fracture during the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint.
"After the race, she was transported to San Luis Rey Equine Hospital, where she received the best possible care and appeared to be stable in the initial hours after.
"However, her condition declined overnight, and the difficult decision was made to humanely euthanise her.
"We are utterly devastated at her passing. She was a high-class filly and she took us all on an amazing journey.
Although this is a very sad ending, I would like to thank all of my staff for taking great care of her over the past three years. We are a small, tight-knit yard and we will miss her terribly."
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.