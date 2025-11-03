The four-year-old mare was pulled-up by Colin Keane during the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint at Del Mar and the fixture organisers explained on the day that She's Quality had been taken to the equine hospital for further assessment.

However, it has emerged that she had suffered a pelvic fracture and the difficult decision was taken to have her put down.

In a statement posted on on X, the horse's trainer Davison said: “I am devastated to report that our stable star She’s Quality has passed away, having suffered a pelvic fracture during the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint.

"After the race, she was transported to San Luis Rey Equine Hospital, where she received the best possible care and appeared to be stable in the initial hours after.

"However, her condition declined overnight, and the difficult decision was made to humanely euthanise her.

"We are utterly devastated at her passing. She was a high-class filly and she took us all on an amazing journey.

Although this is a very sad ending, I would like to thank all of my staff for taking great care of her over the past three years. We are a small, tight-knit yard and we will miss her terribly."