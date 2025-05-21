Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Charloe Fellowes - unhappy with Mickael Barzalona ride
Charlie Fellowes: Lost Shes Perfect appeal

Shes Perfect team lose appeal as Zarigana is confirmed winner of Poule d'Essai des Pouliches

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Wed May 21, 2025 · 1 min ago

Charlie Fellowes has lost his appeal against the decision to demote Shes Perfect from first place in the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches.

Shes Perfect was first past the post in the French 1000 Guineas on May 11, beating Zarigana by a nose under jockey Kieran Shoemark, but after a lengthy stewards inquiry the result was reversed due to interference caused by Fellowes' filly as she hung left in the straight.

Adjudged to have hampered Zarigana via the Aidan O'Brien-trained Exactly, the verdict cut short wild celebrations from the owners, a Basher Watts racing syndicate, who thought they had landed the prestigious classic.

Fellowes and the owners decided to appeal but it was to no avail, the France Galop committee agreeing with the raceday stewards at ParisLongchamp that Shes Perfect came off a straight line, causing the interference.

With the winning distance such a close margin, the officials argued that interference was the difference between victory and defeat for the Aga Khan Studs' filly.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING