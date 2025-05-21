Shes Perfect was first past the post in the French 1000 Guineas on May 11, beating Zarigana by a nose under jockey Kieran Shoemark, but after a lengthy stewards inquiry the result was reversed due to interference caused by Fellowes' filly as she hung left in the straight.

Adjudged to have hampered Zarigana via the Aidan O'Brien-trained Exactly, the verdict cut short wild celebrations from the owners, a Basher Watts racing syndicate, who thought they had landed the prestigious classic.

Fellowes and the owners decided to appeal but it was to no avail, the France Galop committee agreeing with the raceday stewards at ParisLongchamp that Shes Perfect came off a straight line, causing the interference.

With the winning distance such a close margin, the officials argued that interference was the difference between victory and defeat for the Aga Khan Studs' filly.