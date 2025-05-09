The Upper Lambourn-based trainer acknowledges it will be a “big week” for his Kingsdown Stables operation with prospective runners in stakes races on each day of the three-day Dante Festival on the Knavesmire.

Wednesday is set to see Miss Tonnerre line up in the Group 3 Musidora, staged over an extended mile and a quarter.

She shaped with a large amount of promise under jockey Tom Marquand when finishing fourth to subsequent 1000 Guineas heroine, Desert Flower, in the Group 2 May Hill Stakes at Doncaster last September (see free video replay, below).

The daughter of Night Of Thunder had one further race in 2024, taking fourth place in very testing ground in Deauville.

Walker said: “The filly did very little wrong last year – it was a huge run behind Desert Flower at Donny on only her second start. I said to Tom, ‘If she’s good enough, great. If she’s not, don’t give her too hard a time.’ And it was a seriously exciting run.

“She’s done exceptionally well through the winter – I think she’s a really exciting filly. And it was nice to see one of our better three-year-old fillies (American Gal) land a Listed race earlier in the week in France.

“I think this filly’s going to be very competitive over a mile and a quarter on a nice flat galloping track. I wouldn’t want the ground too quick, but it should just be lovely ground I think.”