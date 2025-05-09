Ed Walker is excited to unleash Miss Tonnerre in the Tattersalls Musidora Stakes as he plans on bringing a quality team to York next week.
The Upper Lambourn-based trainer acknowledges it will be a “big week” for his Kingsdown Stables operation with prospective runners in stakes races on each day of the three-day Dante Festival on the Knavesmire.
Wednesday is set to see Miss Tonnerre line up in the Group 3 Musidora, staged over an extended mile and a quarter.
She shaped with a large amount of promise under jockey Tom Marquand when finishing fourth to subsequent 1000 Guineas heroine, Desert Flower, in the Group 2 May Hill Stakes at Doncaster last September (see free video replay, below).
The daughter of Night Of Thunder had one further race in 2024, taking fourth place in very testing ground in Deauville.
Walker said: “The filly did very little wrong last year – it was a huge run behind Desert Flower at Donny on only her second start. I said to Tom, ‘If she’s good enough, great. If she’s not, don’t give her too hard a time.’ And it was a seriously exciting run.
“She’s done exceptionally well through the winter – I think she’s a really exciting filly. And it was nice to see one of our better three-year-old fillies (American Gal) land a Listed race earlier in the week in France.
“I think this filly’s going to be very competitive over a mile and a quarter on a nice flat galloping track. I wouldn’t want the ground too quick, but it should just be lovely ground I think.”
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
In Walker’s mind, Miss Tonnerre is more likely to be a contender for the French Oaks (Prix de Diane) than line up for a Classic at Epsom.
And, in the same vein, he’s given thought to the French Derby (Prix du Jockey Club) as a possible destination for his Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes entry, Mister Rizz.
Last weekend the Lope De Vega colt had just his second racecourse start when easily scoring in a mile and a quarter maiden at Doncaster. Now he’s being primed for a serious rise in class and a shot at Thursday’s £180,000 Group 2 on the Knavesmire.
Walker added: “It’s a big ask, a big step into the Dante, but he’s bred for the job, he was bought for the job. He’s finished second and first in his only two starts and we’re there to put him in against good horses and see how he gets on.
“We believe he belongs higher than another novice grade of race. And he wasn’t bought to be a handicapper, so we’ll see where we are.
“I think he’s more of a Jockey Club than a Derby horse. He’s got stacks of speed, hence I started him over a mile. I know you need speed to win a Derby, but I just feel he’s more of a 10-furlong horse than a 12-furlong horse.”
On Friday, Walker intends to run Troia in the Listed Sky Bet Fillies (registered as the Michael Seely Memorial Fillies Stakes). The daughter of Kingman will be stepping up to a mile after winning a seven-furlong novice contest at Catterick on her seasonal bow last month.
Walker, who won the Michael Seely with Primo Bacio in 2021, said: “Troia is two from three. Her only defeat was in the Oh So Sharp stakes and I think she’s quite an exciting filly. So, we’ve got a good team heading up there next week.
“I love York – York’s been good to me. We had an amazing day there last August with Celandine and Scenic winning. It’s a seriously hard track to have winners, but that’s what makes it more satisfying when you do.”
The Dante Festival gets under way at 2.10pm on Wednesday. The first race is the Sky Bet Race to the Ebor Jorvik Handicap.
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Free bets
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org