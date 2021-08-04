Shergar Cup preview: Teams confirmed

Ascot has confirmed the riders that will make up the four new-look teams that will do battle for the Saturday’s Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup.

Great Britain and Ireland will be split into two teams for the 20th running of the event, with Great Britain captained by this year’s Derby-winning jockey Adam Kirby. He will be joined by James Doyle, who will making his third appearances in the competition, and Shergar Cup debutant Cieren Fallon, whose father Kieren won the Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle in 2003 and was on the winning team in 2001 and 2002. This season’s Gold Cup hero Joe Fanning will captain the Ireland side and will have the help of rising star David Egan and veteran rider Tadhg O’Shea, while Hayley Turner will lead a formidable Ladies team.

Turner is the most successful jockey in the history of the Shergar Cup with eight winners from 13 appearances. This year she will ride alongside Mickaëlle Michel from France and Scottish jockey Nicola Currie, who makes her first appearance. The fourth and final team is the Rest of the World, with Swaziland-born Sean Levey taking captaincy honours. Kevin Stott from Denmark and Italian Andrea Atzeni are his teammates. Nick Smith, director of racing and public affairs at Ascot, said: “We’re thrilled with the jockey line-up for the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup this year. Obviously Covid-19 has made international travel very difficult so to pull together such a strong set of teams that still has a global feel is really pleasing. “It should be a great day’s racing and another thrilling renewal of the competition which sadly didn’t take place last year, but we look forward to building the day back up in the years to come.”