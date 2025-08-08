Shergar Cup guide: Jockey profiles, horses to follow and Silver Saddle preview

Ian Ogg provides a guide to the 2025 Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup at Ascot, with the home riders expected to come to the fore on Saturday.
I've a friend of whom it has been said that he's never happy unless he's moaning (he is from farming stock) and there's been an undue amount of moaning about the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup. File it alongside The Hundred (or that upstart T20 cricket), LIV Golf or 'the reimagined' mixed doubles draw at the upcoming US Open if you will but the team event is in its 24th year and continues to attract healthy attendances and plenty of publicity on an otherwise fairly quiet weekend.
You may not have heard of a number of the jockeys or the post-racing musical acts (0 from 3 for me) but none of that should matter in the middle of August with the sun shining and people prepared to enjoy, heaven forbid, something a little bit different.
The Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup explained
There are three riders in each of four teams and every jockey will have five rides (as long as there are full fields of 10 for each race; reserves can be substituted up until 45 minutes before race time) with points awarded on a 15, 10, 7, 5, 3 basis to the first five horses home and points mean prizes, namely the Shergar Cup for the team and the Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle for the leading jockey.
*If there is a non-runner which cannot be replaced by a reserve, 4 points will be awarded both to the team and jockey missing out on the ride. If there is a tie for the Team or Silver Saddle competitions, there will be a countback on the number of winners and the team/jockey with the most winners will be adjudged the winner overall; if they are still level, then second places will be counted, then if necessary third places and then if necessary fourth places. If they are still level, there will be joint winners.
Asia
SURAJ NARREDU (Captain) Age: 40
One of India’s most decorated riders who has ridden in Australia, Dubai, France, Macau, Malaysia, Mauritius and the USA. Makes his Shergar Cup debut but his father and uncle rode at the 2009 edition so he won't be short of advice.
Rides and rough prices: Rosario 9/1, Fireblade 11/1, Claymore 7/1, Up The Pace 11/2, Talis Evolvere 10/1.
MIRAI IWATA Age: 25
Son of Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Yasunari Iwata competed at the Shergar Cup in 2010 and 2013. Won his first G1 on the JRA circuit last season and brought up a century in 2022 and 2023, ranking him fourth in Japan in terms of wins. Based with William Haggas this summer in order to gain more experience. Shergar Cup debut.
Rides: Scottish Anthem 14/1, Dramatic Star 5/1, Hucklesbrook 9/1, Topteam 3/1, Cerulean Bay 28/1.
RYUSEI SAKAI Age: 28
Made headlines internationally through his association with trainer Yoshito Yahagi, winning major prizes in the Middle East, most notably the 2025 Saudi Cup on Forever Young, and is a leading rider in Japan who has won G1 races on dirt and turf. Had two rides in Britain in 2022, including a fourth on Bathrat Leon in the Sussex Stakes. Yet another Shergar Cup debutant.
Rides: Vespasian 20/1, Houstonn 18/1, Prince Of India 4/1, Hackney Diamonds 40/1, Two Tempting 14/1.
Europe
PER-ANDERS GRABERG (C) Age: 51
Sweden’s 10-time champion jockey, who has twice taken the jockeys’ championship in neighbouring Norway as well as riding winners across Europe, the Middle East, New Zealand and at the Shergar Cup itself.
Rides: Artisan Dancer 28/1, Dream Harder 7/1, Marchogion 6/1, Ebt's Guard 11/2.
DARIO DI TOCCO Age: 26
Italy's champion jockey in 2023 and 2024, an accolade he is well placed to win again this year. Most significant victory came aboard Goldenas in the 2023 G2 Italian Derby. Shergar Cup debut.
Rides: Chipstead 25/1, Dancing In Paris 9/2, Great Bedwyn 14/1, Team Player 14/1, Brave Emperor 33/1.
DELPHINE SANTIAGO Age: 46
France's all-time leading female jockey, approaching 750 wins and has the Cravache d’Or for leading woman rider in France on 11 occasions. Has competed in international jockey competitions in Japan and Saudi Arabia and will now add the Shergar Cup to that list.
Rides: Toca Madera 7/2, Enemy 25/1, Candyman Stan 12/1, Flash Harry 15/2, Tenability 13/8.
Great Britain and Ireland
HOLLIE DOYLE (C) Age: 28
Became Britain’s most successful ever female jockey when partnering her 1,023rd winner at Ascot in May. A Classic winner who also has six Royal Ascot winners to her name as well as three at the Shergar Cup.
Rides: Manaccan 7/1, La Vita Nova 9/2, Milford 11/2, Treasure Time 13/2.
ROBBIE DOLAN Age: 29
Partnered Knight’s Choice to a shock 90/1 success in last year’s Melbourne Cup having moved to Australia from Kildare in 2016, having ridden three winners in Ireland. Makes his Shergar Cup debut.
Rides: Seven Questions 14/1, Maghlaak 11/1, Night Breeze 11/2, Prince Of The Seas 10/1, Arisaig 9/1.
JOANNA MASON Age: 35
Competed successfully as an amateur for 14 years before riding her first winner as a professional in 2020. Rode out her claim in May 2022 and reached 100 career winners the following month at Redcar. Has made two appearances in the Shergar Cup, winning one race and collecting 42 points.
Rides: Regal Envoy 12/1, Spirit Mixer 4/1, Insanity 8/1, Zayer 10/1, Mdawi 5/1.
The Rest of the World
KARIS TEETAN (C) Age: 35
Mauritian who ranks among the leading jockeys in Hong Kong, having moved to the jurisdiction in 2013. Has ridden some of Hong Kong’s star names, most notably Able Friend and Romantic Warrior, whom he partnered to victory in the Hong Kong Derby and FWD QEII Cup in 2022. Shergar Cup debut.
Rides: Venture Capital 6/1, Almuhit 13/2, Francisco's Piece 22/1, Montpellier Green 40/1, Golden Mind 11/1.
HUGH BOWMAN Age: 45
Best known for his association with champion racemare Winx, whom he partnered to a record 25 G1 victories in Australia. Based with Mick Channon when riding in Britain in2007 and had a three-month spell in Hong Kong in 2014, which was followed by regular fly-in visits, before relocating full-time in late 2022. Two wins and 62 points from two Shergar Cup appearances.
Rides: Vintage Clarets 9/2, Wild Waves 11/2, La Pulga 5/1, Maw Lam 20/1, Urban Lion 7/2.
KATIE DAVIS Age: 33
Multiple Stakes-winning jockey in the US, with just shy of 350 career wins having taken out her licence in 2013. Beat her brother Dylan in a maiden claimer at Saratoga in September, 2023, a race in which her husband finished third and sister Jackie was fourth. Shergar Cup debut.
Rides: Dream Composer 7/1, Asgard's Captain 16/1, Showering 10/1, Canvas 9/1, Miss Information 5/1.
Silver Saddle
This has been dominated by 'domestic' riders with Hayley Turner (three times), Nicola Currie, Doyle, Neil Callan and Fran Berry lifting the trophy since Thierry Jarnet, hardly a stranger to these shores, was crowned in 2016 and the betting reflects that.
Doyle and Graberg only have four rides apiece but do have 4 points on the board as a consequence. The former heads the betting from teammate Mason but of more interest is Bowman who enjoyed success at Ascot when riding here and has a decent looking book of rides. Delphine Santiago has also drawn well but they're priced similarly and the Australian is preferred.
Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup
Europe enjoyed a decent run in the middle of the last decade but the competition has been dominated by the now defunct Ladies team and Great Britain and Ireland ever since with the exception of a win for the Rest of the World in 2019.
Great Britain and Ireland look strong across the board and Doyle has strong claims of leading her team to victory at a perfectly reasonable price (around 2/1) but given I expect Bowman to enjoy a good day and with his teammates holding some good rides, I expect the Rest of the World to give them most to do and the combined odds are roughly 4/5.
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Free bets
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.