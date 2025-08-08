Shergar Cup guide: Jockey profiles, horses to follow and Silver Saddle preview

Ian Ogg provides a guide to the 2025 Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup at Ascot, with the home riders expected to come to the fore on Saturday.

I've a friend of whom it has been said that he's never happy unless he's moaning (he is from farming stock) and there's been an undue amount of moaning about the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup. File it alongside The Hundred (or that upstart T20 cricket), LIV Golf or 'the reimagined' mixed doubles draw at the upcoming US Open if you will but the team event is in its 24th year and continues to attract healthy attendances and plenty of publicity on an otherwise fairly quiet weekend. You may not have heard of a number of the jockeys or the post-racing musical acts (0 from 3 for me) but none of that should matter in the middle of August with the sun shining and people prepared to enjoy, heaven forbid, something a little bit different. The Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup explained There are three riders in each of four teams and every jockey will have five rides (as long as there are full fields of 10 for each race; reserves can be substituted up until 45 minutes before race time) with points awarded on a 15, 10, 7, 5, 3 basis to the first five horses home and points mean prizes, namely the Shergar Cup for the team and the Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle for the leading jockey. *If there is a non-runner which cannot be replaced by a reserve, 4 points will be awarded both to the team and jockey missing out on the ride. If there is a tie for the Team or Silver Saddle competitions, there will be a countback on the number of winners and the team/jockey with the most winners will be adjudged the winner overall; if they are still level, then second places will be counted, then if necessary third places and then if necessary fourth places. If they are still level, there will be joint winners.

Asia SURAJ NARREDU (Captain) Age: 40 One of India’s most decorated riders who has ridden in Australia, Dubai, France, Macau, Malaysia, Mauritius and the USA. Makes his Shergar Cup debut but his father and uncle rode at the 2009 edition so he won't be short of advice. Rides and rough prices: Rosario 9/1, Fireblade 11/1, Claymore 7/1, Up The Pace 11/2, Talis Evolvere 10/1. MIRAI IWATA Age: 25 Son of Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Yasunari Iwata competed at the Shergar Cup in 2010 and 2013. Won his first G1 on the JRA circuit last season and brought up a century in 2022 and 2023, ranking him fourth in Japan in terms of wins. Based with William Haggas this summer in order to gain more experience. Shergar Cup debut. Rides: Scottish Anthem 14/1, Dramatic Star 5/1, Hucklesbrook 9/1, Topteam 3/1, Cerulean Bay 28/1. RYUSEI SAKAI Age: 28 Made headlines internationally through his association with trainer Yoshito Yahagi, winning major prizes in the Middle East, most notably the 2025 Saudi Cup on Forever Young, and is a leading rider in Japan who has won G1 races on dirt and turf. Had two rides in Britain in 2022, including a fourth on Bathrat Leon in the Sussex Stakes. Yet another Shergar Cup debutant. Rides: Vespasian 20/1, Houstonn 18/1, Prince Of India 4/1, Hackney Diamonds 40/1, Two Tempting 14/1.

Hugh Bowman could be a key threat to the 'domestic' riders