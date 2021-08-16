Sheila Lewis’ Straw Fan Jack will bid to build on his recent Cheltenham form with a tilt at the Grade Three Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle at the track on Sunday.

The grey was last seen contesting the NHS Vaccinating Heroes Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle on October 23, where he was beaten just a head by Samba Dancer when carrying top weight. That performance assured his trainer that the track at Prestbury Park was to his liking and so a return to the course has been scheduled for the weekend. “That’s why we ran him there (Cheltenham) really, just to see, he’s done well round Aintree and Ascot,” she said.

“It was nice to take him to Cheltenham because obviously that’s the one we all want a go at, so we went to see if he liked it really. “We were absolutely delighted – we were probably more delighted than the people that won! To have a horse of that class is fantastic and he is well worthy of going there again.” The Greatwood will not be gelding’s first run in Graded company as he was sixth in the Grade One Mersey Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree in spring, but unlike many of his rivals he will remain a hurdler for the foreseeable future. “I think he’ll be brilliant over a fence, but we also think he’ll still be competitive over hurdles, so why rush him?” Lewis said. “I’ve seen some of the horses he was running against in novice hurdles go novice chasing, horses of his class, but I think we’re right to stay hurdling at the moment.” Lewis trains a small string of horses from her yard in Powys and has taken a leap of faith by stepping away from the beauty salon she used to run alongside her training operation to concentrate fully on her horses. “I’ve given up my beauty salon for Straw Fan Jack,” she said. “Let’s hope he proves to be more profitable or I’ll be back in there!”