Shaun Hinds appointed Chief Executive Officer at Newbury Racecourse

Hinds is expected to take up the Chief Executive role and join the Company’s board in the summer of 2024, once he has served a notice period with his current employer.

Dominic Burke, Chairman of Newbury Racecourse PLC, thanked Thick for his 10 years at the helm.

He said: "Julian has made an enormous contribution to Newbury over the past ten years. He has led the team with great skill and calmness, and been instrumental in delivering the redevelopment, which now enables us to look forward with such optimism. We wish him the very best for the future.”

Hinds joins Newbury from Manchester Central Convention Centre, the UK’s largest city centre convention, exhibition and events complex, where he has been CEO for the past six and a half years.

Burke added: “The board is delighted to be announcing Shaun’s appointment following a wide-ranging and competitive search.

“Shaun has a longstanding interest in racing stemming from his childhood in Newmarket and will work closely with Clerk of the Course, George Hill, as we continue to build on our world-class racing programme.

“Shaun’s proven success in running a business with multiple physical assets combined with his wealth of commercial experience made him the outstanding candidate. He will bring an exciting and entrepreneurial perspective to Newbury as we continue to grow our customer base in both the consumer and business communities."

Hinds commented: “It’s a great privilege to be joining a racecourse with the prestige and heritage of Newbury, and I’d like to thank Dominic and the board for the opportunity.

"I’m tremendously excited to be joining such a fantastic team and look forward to capitalising on the superb recent redevelopment and delivering the next chapter in this racecourse’s great history."