Shark Hanlon considering getting licenced to train in the UK

Shark Hanlon admits he could be tempted to apply for a UK training licence to have a permanent base in England as he looks to have more summer jumpers in action.
The trainer was recently fined €250 for verbal abuse towards Listowel's clerk of the course and has been critical of what he sees as overwatering of tracks in Ireland this spring and summer.
It has led to an increased number of runners for the stable across the Irish Sea in recent weeks.
Speaking on Wednesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, he said: "We're finding it very hard to get good ground. At the moment we've had a lot of rain but they're doing a lot of watering on the tracks too and aren't letting the ground get good any more, they don't want good ground really.
"In England we’re seeing better ground and it suits my horses so I have to go where I think the horses will get on best for the owners.
“I have a lot English owners as well and I’m over and back every week now. I'm on my way home now and will come back on Thursday. Rachel, my partner, is over there at the moment in a yard that we're working out of in the middle of the country and we’re coming and going, coming and going all the time.
"It's expensive but at least we get good ground over there and that's a big help to a lot of my horses."
On the prospect of applying for a licence, Hanlon said: “It’s definitely in my mind. I’m going to give it a trial there for a month and then we’ll have to think about talking to the BHA and whoever. I wouldn’t rule it out for the summer months.
"You get smaller fields in the summer and a lot of the bigger trainers in England don’t run horses through the summer, there’s probably an opportunity to pick up some prize-money for owners.”
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