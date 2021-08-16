Sporting Life
Patrick Mullins salutes after winning on Sharjah
Patrick Mullins salutes after winning on Sharjah

Sharjah wins record equalling fourth Matheson Hurdle

By Sporting Life
14:39 · WED December 29, 2021

Sharjah won the Grade One Matheson Hurdle at Leopardstown for a record equalling fourth time with a game and narrow defeat of Zanahiyr.

Patrick Mullins was coolness personified aboard the popular eight-year-old whose victory saw him draw alongside Hurricane Fly and Istabraq as multiple winners of the Christmas showpiece.

The hurdle in the home straight was omitted (would have been the first and the last) so there was a long run to the line after the last obstacle and Sharjah was four lengths adrift of the front-running Saint Roi, Echoes In Rain and Zanahiyr turning in.

The latter, second to Sharjah in the Morgiana Hurdle last time, had soon seen off his other challengers but Mullins was sitting quietly aboard the 5/6 favourite and biding his time.

It wasn't until they'd rounded the omitted hurdle that Mullins got serious and Sharjah did pick up but Zanahiyr battled back and pushed the winner all the way with only a neck separating the pair at the line.

