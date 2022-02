Willie Mullins' charge has been second in the last two renewals of the day one highlight behind Honeysuckle and Epatante and had been third favourite for this year's race.

However Mullins said: "Unfortunately Sharjah won't make Cheltenham and has been taken out of the race.

"The aim is to get him back for Punchestown, a track where he has already won the Morgiana Hurdle twice."