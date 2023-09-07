Shaquille heads the field for Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock

Shaquille is one of a maximum field of 17 runners set to go to post for Saturday’s Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock.

Julie Camacho’s three-year-old has made rapid progress through the ranks this season and victory this weekend would leave little doubt about his champion sprinter status. He produced a remarkable performance to win the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot under Oisin Murphy after completely missing the start – and repeated the trick in the July Cup at Newmarket in the hands of Rossa Ryan. This weekend Shaquille will be reunited with James Doyle, who steered him to his first two victories of the season but missed both of his Group One wins due to Godolphin commitments. Henry Candy saddles Run To Freedom, who chased Shaquille home in the July Cup. He is under no illusions, but if there was ever a race for him to get lucky in it is the Sprint Cup, which he won with Markab in 2010 and also with Run To Freedom’s half-brother Twilight Son five years later, and in which he was also third with another half-brother Music Master. He describes Shaquille as “exceptional”, but he agrees that the Sprint Cup has been good to him and he is “desperate” to get a Group 1 win out of Run To Freedom, second also in last year’s QIPCO British Champions Sprint at Ascot. Candy made his name with top-class middle-distance runners like Master Willie and Time Charter but he is nowadays much more closely associated with sprinters, thanks also to Group 1 winners Airwave, Kyllachy and Limato and a very strong supporting cast. He denies there is any mystery behind his apparent change of tack, but his views are always worth listening to.

He said: “I don’t know why people think there’s such an enormous difference. You train what you get and these days I think everybody realises that all you have to do is get a horse fit and then the genes will do the rest regarding what trip it gets. The day Martin Pipe trained a Grand National winner off a five-furlong all-weather gallop made me realise that maybe training for distances was not quite as important as one used to think.” Reflecting on his previous success in the Sprint Cup and his hopes for Saturday he said: “Twilight Son was unbeaten when he went to Haydock, having quickly gone through the handicap ranks. He was quite a surprise to me when he won, having won a handicap at York (off 94) the time before, but his jockey Fergus Sweeney was very confident and he was dead right. “Markab also worked his way up through handicaps, having won the Great St Wilfrid the year before.” Candy added: “I think this is a slightly stronger renewal and Run To Freedom can’t beat Shaquille, who is exceptional, but I’ll keep trying to win a Group 1 with him. He’s from that fantastic family of Godfrey Wilson’s, which has served us so well, and I’m desperate to win one in order to make him a stallion. “I’m just a little bit worried about the drying ground, but we’ll give it a go and see how we get on. He’s won on good to firm, but he prefers a little cut and Ascot next month might suit him better.” As expected Ralph Beckett has not declared Kinross, instead electing to saddle the filly Lezoo, who got back to winning ways in a Listed contest at Newmarket last time out, who will be ridden by Ryan who summed up what many will be thinking when he said: “On form and on paper I think Shaquille has only to beat Shaquille, that’s the long and short of it. If the true Shaquille turns up we are all going to struggle to get near to him. He’s a freak.”