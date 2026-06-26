Shadwell up for the July Cup with Almeraq at Newmarket

"If he travels well he will have every chance of going well in the July Cup.”

“He has only had seven races in his life, so he is still relatively inexperienced, but hopefully that run at Ascot will have moved him on again a little bit, in terms of experience.

“I’ve not spoken to William yet, but we will have a look at the horse next week and see, but hopefully he will be here for the July Cup all being well. The only thing I would say about Ascot after watching the race again when I got back home was that it was literally the last stride he got up.

Angus Gold, racing manager to owner Shadwell Estate Company, said: “It was a great day at Royal Ascot, and it was important for the operation. It was lovely to see him make the step up from Listed company to Group One level on the international stage beating those very good horses from aboard.

Following his surprise 25/1 triumph at the Royal meeting, the William Haggas-trained colt saw his price tumble for the big race at the July course, for which he is now second-favourite. And while it will represent an altogether different test, those close to the lightly-raced four-year-old believe that his best days are still to come.

The son of Dark Angel will bid to show that his Group One success in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot was not a one off in the six-furlong test on July 11.

However, while Gold is now able to reflect fondly on Almeraq tasting glory at the Royal meeting, he admits that he thought his career was over last year when suffering a mid-race fall in the Listed Sky Bet Starman Garrowby Stakes at York.

Gold added: “Full credit to the horse for overcoming all the adversity along the way. William and his team have done a brilliant job. It was massive. How the horse survived I don’t know as when he went down I thought that was it. We were lucky, and he was lucky.

“Mentally, was what worried me as to how he would take it, but touchwood he seems to be very good on that score.

“Tom (Marquand) said he was a bit nervous when other horses came around him, which is hardly surprising, but then when he got daylight he ran on all the way to the line."

Following an explosive win on good to soft ground at Ayr last year it was thought that Almeraq needed an element of cut in the ground to be seen at his best. However, Gold insists that following a conversation with now retired jump jockey Andrew Tinkler, he believed quick ground at Ascot might not be the barrier it once was.

Gold added: “He always hit the ground hard and we always thought he was going to be an easy ground horse. Interestingly, Andrew Tinkler, who has ridden him the majority of his work, said to me about a month ago that his action had changed and that he is much lower to the ground. He said he didn’t think fast ground would be a problem.

“I asked Tom and he said he felt fine on it, which has opened up a few more options for the future which is great."

El of a chance in France

While Almeraq will make the short journey up the road to the July course, stablemate Elmonjed is in line for a trip to France.

After winning the Group Two Go Local Stores Minster Stakes at York last time out the gelded son of Blue Point is on course to take in a trip to Deauville on July 4th for a tilt at the Group Three Prix de Ris-Orangis.

Gold said: “Elmonjed is going to go for the Prix de Ris-Orangis. He just seems to be a horse that seems to suit flatter tracks.

"We always thought that as he has a low to ground action, and he doesn’t pick his feet up much.

“We didn’t think the July Course would really suit him, and now we have seen what Almeraq has done, we will go to France with Elmonjed. He is tough as hell and he is a lovely horse. We will stick to what we know works with him, which is six furlongs on a flat track."