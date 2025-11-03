Shader hacks up at Kempton as John and Thady Gosden enjoy double

Trained by John and Thady Gosden, the well-backed Shader was returning from a 156-day break after finishing third in a Haydock handicap off a mark of 99 in May, and he returned to the all-weather with aplomb.

Keane didn't have to get anything like serious as the son of Shamardal breezed to the front on the outside before bounding to a nine-length verdict over West Wind Blows, who was back in action after an even longer layoff.

Speaking on Racing TV after the event, Juddmonte's number one rider in Britain and Ireland said: "He's a horse they liked earlier in the year and he had a few little niggly issues but they gave him time.

"They've reaped the returns today and he's a nice horse going forward.

"I thought we went along nice and even the whole way - I'd have loved it even if they'd have brought him further. But when I asked him he quickened nicely and then just got a little bit lonely.

"It (the 12-furlong trip) is a nice fit for him, he relaxes and gets the trip well."