Shader hacks up at Kempton as John and Thady Gosden enjoy double

Colin Keane was suitably impressed by lightly-raced four-year-old Shader after the Juddmonte horse won stylishly in the Listed Unibet Floodlit Stakes at Kempton.
Trained by John and Thady Gosden, the well-backed Shader was returning from a 156-day break after finishing third in a Haydock handicap off a mark of 99 in May, and he returned to the all-weather with aplomb.
Keane didn't have to get anything like serious as the son of Shamardal breezed to the front on the outside before bounding to a nine-length verdict over West Wind Blows, who was back in action after an even longer layoff.
Speaking on Racing TV after the event, Juddmonte's number one rider in Britain and Ireland said: "He's a horse they liked earlier in the year and he had a few little niggly issues but they gave him time.
"They've reaped the returns today and he's a nice horse going forward.
"I thought we went along nice and even the whole way - I'd have loved it even if they'd have brought him further. But when I asked him he quickened nicely and then just got a little bit lonely.
"It (the 12-furlong trip) is a nice fit for him, he relaxes and gets the trip well."
The Gosdens also took the quality Bet 20 Get 20 With Unibet Handicap over seven furlongs earlier on the card, Chancellor (7/1) edging out 2/1 favourite Sarab Star after a good battle in the closing stages, the pair a length and a half clear of Witch Hunter (16/1) in third.
Chancellor's jockey Rab Havlin told Racing TV: "He was a good horse last year and was fancied for the Champagne Stakes before breaking through the stalls at the start. We thought he'd be running in all the nice races this year and he ran in the Greenham."
The winner was returning after being gelded and having wind surgery and Havlin added: "You could see he just raised his head but then he realised he was fine and his throat was clear. He's a good horse, he won't want the ground too quick but he's lightly-raced for the year and I'd imagine there'll be something else on the all-weather."
