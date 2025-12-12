Sha Tin Sunday preview: Timeform verdict on the Group Ones

Check out the Timeform ratings and verdicts for the big Hong Kong International Races at Sha Tin on Sunday.

06:10 Hong Kong Vase The first of the four Hong Kong International Races, the Vase, is usually destined to go overseas, with the mile and a half trip being much more familiar territory for the Europeans and the Japanese than it is for the locals. That looks like being the case again this year, with a strong European contingent including Marco Botti’s Giavellotto who bids to become the fifth dual winner of the Vase after showing an impressive turn of foot to recover from interference and land the spoils 12 months ago. He returned to winning form at Kempton in the September Stakes before giving a good account on ground perhaps softer than ideal when fourth behind Daryz in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe. Heading the Timeform ratings, though, is Al Riffa for Joseph O’Brien. He had a tough task under top weight in the Melbourne Cup last time where he wasn’t ideally placed in a steadily run race and is much better judged on his career-best effort the time before when a convincing four-length winner of the Irish St Leger. Back under regular partner Dylan Browne McMonagle, he’s capable of making a winning move from off the pace. Giavellotto should go well again but he’s very closely matched on Arc form with Sosie who was just a head in front of him in third on that occasion. A dual Group 1 winner at Longchamp earlier in the year in the Prix Ganay and Prix d’Ispahan, Sosie represents Andre Fabre and owners Wertheimer et Frere who won this two years ago with Junko. Sosie has a more solid record than fellow French hope Goliath, down the field in the Breeders’ Cup Turf last time, though last year’s King George winner is very smart on his day as he showed again in the Grosser Preis von Baden two starts ago when beating last year’s Hong Kong Vase runner-up Dubai Honour. Timeform’s Top 5 weight-adjusted ratings in the HK Vase 139 Al Riffa

136 Sosie

136 Urban Chic

135 Giavellotto

134 Goliath

06:50 Hong Kong Sprint The local punters should have more to cheer about in the Hong Kong Sprint, though whether Ka Ying Rising goes off at a price that makes him a betting proposition is another matter entirely. Timeform’s highest rated horse in the world this year (master rating 135, weight-adjusted rating 149) ran to that outstanding figure for the second time when coasting to his latest 20/1-on victory in the Jockey Club Sprint last month. That was Ka Ying Rising’s seventh win of the year, extending his winning streak to his last 15 races, having also bagged the world’s richest turf race, the Everest, when sent to Australia in October. Ka Ying Rising made his Group 1 breakthrough in last year’s Hong Kong Sprint, and it may well be that the pair who chased him home then will be fighting it out for minor honours again. Japan’s top sprinter Satono Reve was third last year and was beaten by a wider margin by Ka Ying Rising again when runner-up in the Chairman’s Sprint Prize in April, while Helios Express is a long-suffering rival of Ka Ying Rising’s. Last year’s runner-up has been placed behind him another five times this year. It’s worth noting that the only horse to have beaten Ka Ying Rising is also in the line-up, Wunderbar doing so twice, though that was very early in the career of both horses and Ka Ying Rising has made giant strides since then. Charlie Hills runs veteran Khaadem who was third in the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint last time, but he will do well to reach the places in this company. Timeform’s Top 5 weight-adjusted ratings in the HK Sprint: 149 Ka Ying Rising

137 Satono Reve

136 Helios Express

134 Win Carnelian

133 Fast Network

Ka Ying Rising is away and clear in the Everest

08:00 Hong Kong Mile Much more competitive, on the other hand, is the Hong Kong Mile, where there is no stand-out performer, though the logical favourite and top in the Timeform ratings is last year’s winner Voyage Bubble. Also runner-up to triple winner Golden Sixty in 2023, Voyage Bubble has proven himself a versatile gelding this year with Group 1 wins at Sha Tin at a mile, a mile and a quarter and a mile and a half and ran well in defeat last time when chasing home another multiple HKIR winner, Romantic Warrior, in the Jockey Club Cup, so is in good form to retain his title. Several of Voyage Bubble’s rivals contested the Jockey Club Mile instead that day, where Galaxy Patch enjoyed a dream run up the inner to come out on top in a close finish, but he was only seventh in this race last year so will need to pull out a bit more here. Japan’s Soul Rush was beaten just over a length in second 12 months ago, improving on his fourth place in 2023, and has good place claims again, though Romantic Warrior wasn’t at his best when Soul Rush got up to beat him a nose in the Dubai Turf in April. French colt Beauvatier could be the most interesting of Europe’s three runners in the Mile. Raced mainly over shorter trips of late but with form at a mile in the past, he was delivered late to win the Challenge Stakes at Newmarket last time and his style of running should suit Sha Tin. Docklands met some trouble when down the field in last year’s Hong Kong Mile after one of his slow starts, and while he has won the Queen Anne Stakes since then, the suspicion is that he is better on straight tracks. The Lion In Winter has found one or two too good in top mile company of late, most recently when third at the Breeders’ Cup, so he’ll need to find a bit more to secure more than place money. Timeform’s Top 5 weight-adjusted ratings in the HK Mile: 138 Voyage Bubbl

136 Galaxy Patch

136 Soul Rush

135 Red Lion

135 Sunlight Power

Romantic Warrior returned to action with an impressive win at Sha Tin (credit: HKJC)