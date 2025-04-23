Graham Cunningham is trackside at Sha Tin all week - check out his first diary.

Champs Day stories will Run and Run

Familiar faces at Sha Tin trackwork (Alex Evers / HKJC)

Just after seven on a sultry midweek morning and the Champions Day media bus winds its way past and through a series of familiar locations. Kowloon Tong, the Sir Run Run Shaw building and the Lion Rock Tunnel all slip by on the way to Sha Tin racecourse, where a phalanx of international G1 winners lope onto the turf for a significant session with a strong Japanese flavour. Former Japanese Fillies’ Triple Crown winner LIBERTY ISLAND lost a few admirers with a plain eighth behind Soul Rush and Romantic Warrior in the Dubai Turf but wins a few back with a strong turf workout, while fellow QEII Cup contender PROGNOSIS emulates her with a 21.2s final 400m ahead of his bid to make it third time lucky in Sunday’s big race. Barrel chested Kiwi star EL VENCEDOR (which means The Victor in Spanish) works steadily on the AW track and earns several extra points from this scribe when his part-owner David Price describes his HK experience thus far as “ethereal.” But I know what you’re thinking, who’s this Sir Run Run Shaw character? A legendary HK figure in the Asian entertainment and television industry, he donated billions to educational institutions in HK and Mainland China and passed away at the ripe old age of 106 in 2014. What’s Luck got to do with it?

Nick Luck is in town

Britain’s leading racing media mogul has some way to go to match the great Sir Run Run – who apparently has 5,000 buildings named in his honour on Chinese college campuses – but the Nick Luck experience is back in town along with a couple of key RTV production players. Word on the street is that a global edition of ‘Luck On Sunday’ will be filmed from a specially constructed set overlooking the Sha Tin paddock after Sunday’s Champions Day card concludes at around 11am UK time. But in the meantime, it would be rude for the maestro not to have a few dollars on a sneaky longshot in the last race at Happy Valley tonight. After all, how often do you touch down in HK on the very same day that LUCK IS BACK steps out at a massive price? From Glasgow to HK via Melbourne

Ross Wishart and Mr Brightside (Alex Evers for Hong Kong Jockey Club)

The absence of British representation in Sunday’s three G1 races worth well over £7m gets no less baffling as time goes on but there is at least one notable UK angle to this week’s big-race build-up. British expertise remains in demand for high-class horses the world over and Ross Wishart – who rode his sole winner over jumps aboard the Sophie Leech-trained My Skipper in a Uttoxeter handicap hurdle in 2010 – is having a ball aboard star Aussie miler MR BRIGHTSIDE at trackwork this week. A Glasgow native, Wishart met Ben Hayes – who trains Mr Brightside with his brothers Will and JD - while working for Ali and Sam Stronge near Lambourn and took up the invitation to move to Australia over seven years ago. “I held a jockeys’ licence in Britain for a few years but my work-life balance at the Hayes base near Melbourne is much better as we finish at eleven every day and then I get to go and play golf,” he says. “Me and my wife have built a house there – and we’re certainly better off financially than we would be at home. “I think we are set in Australia for the foreseeable future but the one thing I do miss from home is jumps racing and those big Festivals at Cheltenham and Aintree.” Looking on the Brightside

Ben Hayes (left) watches Mr Brightside at trackwork (Alex Evers for Hong Kong Jockey Club)