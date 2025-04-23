Sha Tin Diary: Graham Cunningham Thursday update

Graham Cunningham is trackside at Sha Tin all week - check out his latest diary.

Thursday April 24: Yin and yang as Luck comes to the fore

Ka Ying Rising has a dream to photograph. He travels so effortlessly, I could watch him through the lens daily and not get bored. He's certainly a special one #FWDChampionsDay #LoveRacing #嘉應高昇 pic.twitter.com/iOxUKzcmU5 — Evers (@A_Evers) April 22, 2025

One way or another – and especially on barrier draw day - it’s all about Luck. Nick of that ilk is in his usual master of ceremonies role as the fields for three FWD Champions Day contests worth well over £7m are finalised in a steamy Sha Tin paddock. Chattering connections of 37 Group 1 hopefuls are anxious to avoid the outside gates as they wait for the Lord and his perky presenting partner Heidi Chu to reveal their fate. And the trainer of this weekend’s flagship horse confesses that his two lengthy stints in HK have made him reliant on a specific outfit and a regular routine when the world’s highest rated sprinter is in the spotlight nowadays. If the suit fits….

David Hayes in his big race outfit

KA YING RISING has done a fair job of making his own luck over the last fourteen months, winning eleven in a row and breaking Sha Tin’s historic 1200m track record twice with astonishing panache under Zac Purton. Those who think Sunday’s Chairman’s Sprint Prize is a formality will surely have to trade at 1.2 or shorter again but Hayes is adamant that a certain set of circumstances must be in place to ensure all goes smoothly. “He started winning very well when I was wearing this beige suit from Sam’s Tailor with a bright blue tie and so I’ve carried on wearing the exact same outfit for ten races in a row now,” says the veteran of a century of G1 scores. But a little digging from this intrepid reporter – who also ended up setting his stall much more on luck than he once did during his HK residence – hints that Hayes’s determination to ward off ill fortune has taken on an added dimension. “Gee, your mail is good,” chuckles Hayes when asked about the way he likes things set up as his stable star is entering the gates. “I’m probably more superstitious than religious and I watch him run on the television near the weighing room scales standing in a set formation with a couple of guys who work for the Jockey Club media team. “I’m not a big spruiker (shouter) through the race but the way we do it seems to be working so far and if I happened to spill coffee or a snack on the suit on Sunday morning then I’m pretty sure I’d still be wearing it in the afternoon.”

Newnham making a Wish Hayes was thrilled to see Ka Ying Rising drawn 4 for Sunday’s sprint showdown and signed off by saying “he should be a genuine $1.10 or $1.20 chance – and if he is better than $1.20, then back him.” A few fellow leading players weren’t quite so bullish about their Sunday prospects but Thursday morning did throw up a few more notable quotes and a sad story from a few miles away in Mong Kok. Hayes’s Aussie counterpart Mark Newnham has made an impressive start to his HK career and isn’t perturbed by the fact that his BMW Hong Kong Derby runner-up MY WISH will weigh in for the FWD Champions Mile at some 250lb lighter than likely favourite VOYAGE BUBBLE. The four-year-old is very small by HK standards – just 989lb when beaten a short head from a bad draw in the Derby last month – and an international rating of 109 leaves him 11lb behind the Bubble and Aussie star MR BRIGHTSIDE. But Newnham feels he has a genuine G1 prospect on his hands and isn’t too concerned with those who insist that Size matters. “Ninety-five per cent of the horses in HK are big, so if only five per cent are under 1000lb there won’t be many good ones,” he reasoned. “But I think that’s a bit overplayed, really. My Wish is a very talented horse and if it was all about size then a cow would be faster than a rabbit!” Bott on the landscape

Goliath and Christophe Soumillon win the King George

King George hero GOLIATH continued his FWD QEII Cup prep on the AW and Baron Philip Von Ullman – who owns the gelding with American businessman John Stewart – rattled off a wish list of international targets that would give him more passport stamps than Lord Luck himself. The bold Nick fulfilled one of his KPI’s by bringing one of ROYAL PATRONAGE’s part owners Ray Montague close to tears while assessing the former Royal Lodge winner’s Champions Mile prospects. And Adrian Bott, who trains Royal Patronage in tandem with Kentucky Derby bound Gai Waterhouse, gave another broad hint that Aussie raids on British and Irish stables are here to stay. “The landscape has changed dramatically but so has our prize money and Royal Patronage is an example as he was able to pay for himself in his first preparation,” he said. Former Triumph and Lonsdale Cup winner Vauban won a G3 on his first start under the Waterhouse & Bott banner and, having failed to fire when fancied in the last two Melbourne Cups for Willie Mullins, the chestnut is on a break with a view to contesting the race that stops a nation yet again in November. High rolling pensioners caught in the act Now to that strange story from Mong Kok, where two elderly gents and a 65-year-old lady from mainland China have been arrested after trying to open a Standard Chartered account using 999 banknotes supposedly worth HK$500m (around £50m) apiece. Alarm bells soon rang among bank staff given that HK’s highest denomination banknote is worth ‘just’ $1,000. Police investigations are ongoing into a deposit that would have come to a scarcely believable HK$5 trillion (or £500 billion) had the notes been legit. But reports that the plotting pensioners were preparing to take the Hayes advice and back the truck up on Ka Ying Rising at 1.3 seem to have little substance at this stage.

Wednesday April 23: Champs Day stories will Run and Run

Familiar faces at Sha Tin trackwork (Alex Evers / HKJC)

Just after seven on a sultry midweek morning and the Champions Day media bus winds its way past and through a series of familiar locations. Kowloon Tong, the Sir Run Run Shaw building and the Lion Rock Tunnel all slip by on the way to Sha Tin racecourse, where a phalanx of international G1 winners lope onto the turf for a significant session with a strong Japanese flavour. Former Japanese Fillies’ Triple Crown winner LIBERTY ISLAND lost a few admirers with a plain eighth behind Soul Rush and Romantic Warrior in the Dubai Turf but wins a few back with a strong turf workout, while fellow QEII Cup contender PROGNOSIS emulates her with a 21.2s final 400m ahead of his bid to make it third time lucky in Sunday’s big race. Barrel chested Kiwi star EL VENCEDOR (which means The Victor in Spanish) works steadily on the AW track and earns several extra points from this scribe when his part-owner David Price describes his HK experience thus far as “ethereal.” But I know what you’re thinking, who’s this Sir Run Run Shaw character? A legendary HK figure in the Asian entertainment and television industry, he donated billions to educational institutions in HK and Mainland China and passed away at the ripe old age of 106 in 2014. What’s Luck got to do with it?

Nick Luck is in town

Britain’s leading racing media mogul has some way to go to match the great Sir Run Run – who apparently has 5,000 buildings named in his honour on Chinese college campuses – but the Nick Luck experience is back in town along with a couple of key RTV production players. Word on the street is that a global edition of ‘Luck On Sunday’ will be filmed from a specially constructed set overlooking the Sha Tin paddock after Sunday’s Champions Day card concludes at around 11am UK time. But in the meantime, it would be rude for the maestro not to have a few dollars on a sneaky longshot in the last race at Happy Valley tonight. After all, how often do you touch down in HK on the very same day that LUCK IS BACK steps out at a massive price? From Glasgow to HK via Melbourne

Ross Wishart and Mr Brightside (Alex Evers for Hong Kong Jockey Club)

The absence of British representation in Sunday’s three G1 races worth well over £7m gets no less baffling as time goes on but there is at least one notable UK angle to this week’s big-race build-up. British expertise remains in demand for high-class horses the world over and Ross Wishart – who rode his sole winner over jumps aboard the Sophie Leech-trained My Skipper in a Uttoxeter handicap hurdle in 2010 – is having a ball aboard star Aussie miler MR BRIGHTSIDE at trackwork this week. A Glasgow native, Wishart met Ben Hayes – who trains Mr Brightside with his brothers Will and JD - while working for Ali and Sam Stronge near Lambourn and took up the invitation to move to Australia over seven years ago. “I held a jockeys’ licence in Britain for a few years but my work-life balance at the Hayes base near Melbourne is much better as we finish at eleven every day and then I get to go and play golf,” he says. “Me and my wife have built a house there – and we’re certainly better off financially than we would be at home. “I think we are set in Australia for the foreseeable future but the one thing I do miss from home is jumps racing and those big Festivals at Cheltenham and Aintree.” Looking on the Brightside

Ben Hayes (left) watches Mr Brightside at trackwork (Alex Evers for Hong Kong Jockey Club)