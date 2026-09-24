Seven in Middle Park Stakes as Great Barrier Reef skips Newmarket

The Coventry Stakes winner was widely expected to try and regain the winning thread having been beaten in a Curragh Group 3 on his return from a break late last month.

However, Great Barrier Reef did not feature among the final field of seven, with trainer Aidan O'Brien instead relying on Cork maiden winner Marco Polo and Railway Stakes third Confucius.

The unbeaten Michael O'Callaghan-trained Push The Boat Out - who lowered Great Barrier Reef's colours at the Curragh - runs in the Middle Park under Shane Foley, while Charlie Appleby saddles another twice-raced, undefeated colt in the shape of Inner City Blues as the Godolphin trainer bids for a third straight success in the six-furlong Group 1.

The Clive Cox-trained Orthodox, along with outsiders Force Noir and Hell Of A Spin, complete the final field.

Folsom Blue was another eyecatching absentee from the colt's race and Kieran Lalor for Al Shira'aa Racing Limited explained on Thursday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "I'd say it's definitely going to come down to the Lagardère or the Dewhurst. The Dewhurst would be out hope and everything will be ground dependent and see what kind of pace is in each race.

"The Dewhurst would be the main goal, with the Lagardère a back-up plan if needed. I think the little bit of juice in the ground has helped our horse a lot, he's been running consistently all year so it's an exciting future for him and we've a few options to finish off the year. Hopefully he'll be able to back up that big run."

Six go to post for the Tattersalls Sceptre Sessions Cheveley Park Stakes, headed by Aidan O'Brien's two-time Group 1 winner Sun Goddess.

She faces stiff competition from Prix Morny winner Senorita Bonita and Royal Ascot conqueror Libertango, while Joseph O'Brien's Alwaysanangel is another fascinating player in what has been billed as the juvenile clash of the season so far.

Elsewhere on Saturday's Newmarket card, the Karl Burke-trained Thunder Run tops the weights under a 4lb penalty in the bet365 Cambridgeshire.

There are 28 confirmed runners including the antepost market leader Gavriel who represents the yard of John & Thady Gosden.