Setback for David Pipe trained Windbeneathmywings

The five-year-old created a big impression on his debut for Pipe in December when running away with the Listed King Edward VII Ascot Membership Open National Hunt Flat Race by 14 lengths to add to his two bumper victories gained for Patrick Flynn at Cork and Listowel.

However, the son of Free Eagle has not been sighted since that success after he sustained an injury in the build-up to last season’s Weatherbys Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

And now the Professor Caroline Tisdall and Geoff Thompson-owned gelding, who is already as short as 14/1 for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at next year’s Festival, will have hurdles debut put on hold following his latest injury.

Pipe said: “Windbeneathmywings has had a little setback so plans are on hold at the present moment.

"It happened recently and he won’t be out until the new year I'm afraid.

“It is a shame, but that is horses for you and these things do happen.”