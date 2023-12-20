Series 1, Episode 7: Taking The Reins Podcast with jockey Hollie Doyle

Jockey Hollie Doyle is a serial record-breaker and global superstar in the world of racing.

Among her many career achievements to date, she's ridden over 800 winners, eight of those coming in Group 1s, the most winners recorded in a season by a female jockey, the first female rider to register a Royal Ascot Group 1 triumph, the first female jockey to win a European Classic, and so much more!

We're delighted to be joined by Doyle for the seventh episode of the Taking The Reins Podcast, brought to you in association with the Professional Jockeys' Association.

This really is not to be missed - from learning the ropes at Richard Hannon's yard, to her retained rider role with Imad Al Sagar, and all the success that has come her way, it's time to tune in as we learn all about Hollie Doyle's journey and her career dreams and ambitions for the future...