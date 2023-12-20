Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Hollie Doyle Episode

Series 1, Episode 7: Taking The Reins Podcast with jockey Hollie Doyle

By Sporting Life
12:17 · SUN December 24, 2023

Episode 7 of our new podcast Taking The Reins, produced in association with the Professional Jockeys Association, is with Hollie Doyle.

Jockey Hollie Doyle is a serial record-breaker and global superstar in the world of racing.

Among her many career achievements to date, she's ridden over 800 winners, eight of those coming in Group 1s, the most winners recorded in a season by a female jockey, the first female rider to register a Royal Ascot Group 1 triumph, the first female jockey to win a European Classic, and so much more!

We're delighted to be joined by Doyle for the seventh episode of the Taking The Reins Podcast, brought to you in association with the Professional Jockeys' Association.

This really is not to be missed - from learning the ropes at Richard Hannon's yard, to her retained rider role with Imad Al Sagar, and all the success that has come her way, it's time to tune in as we learn all about Hollie Doyle's journey and her career dreams and ambitions for the future...

Click here to listen for the latest episode on Spotify

Click here to listen on Apple Podcasts

Taking The Reins - Hollie Doyle - Episode Seven

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING