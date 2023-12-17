Series 1, Episode 6: Taking The Reins Podcast with jockey Jason Hart

Episode 6 of our new podcast Taking The Reins, produced in association with the Professional Jockeys Association, is with Jason Hart.

He's a four-time Group 1-winning jockey, who achieved his top-level triumphs on board John Quinn's brilliant mare Highfield Princess. We're delighted to be joined by Jason Hart for the sixth episode of the Taking The Reins Podcast, brought to you in association with the PJA. From winning the Champion Apprentice title in 2013 through to top-class glory, and all that occurred in between, it's time to tune in as we find out all about Hart's story.