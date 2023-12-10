Series 1, Episode 5: Taking The Reins Podcast with jockey Oisin Orr

Watch or listen to Episode 5 of the Taking The Reins Podcast, as Series 1 continues after a short-break...

He's a two-time Irish Champion Apprentice Jockey, who has tasted Classic success in the Irish St Leger in 2020, and has ridden over 200 winners during his career to date.

We're delighted to be joined by Oisin Orr for Episode 5 of our Taking The Reins Podcast, which is produced in association with the PJA.

Now it's time to find out all about Oisin's story, as he talks Adam McNamara through his highs and lows, where it all began, advice received from the late, great Pat Smullen, ambitions to become Champion Jockey and thoughts on

working for both Dermot Weld and Richard Fahey, with much more covered too.

