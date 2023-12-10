Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Taking the Reins with Oisin Orr

Series 1, Episode 5: Taking The Reins Podcast with jockey Oisin Orr

By Sporting Life
12:44 · SUN December 10, 2023

Episode 5 of our new podcast Taking The Reins, which is produced in association with the Professional Jockeys Association, is with Oisin Orr.

Watch or listen to Episode 5 of the Taking The Reins Podcast, as Series 1 continues after a short-break...

He's a two-time Irish Champion Apprentice Jockey, who has tasted Classic success in the Irish St Leger in 2020, and has ridden over 200 winners during his career to date.

We're delighted to be joined by Oisin Orr for Episode 5 of our Taking The Reins Podcast, which is produced in association with the PJA.

Now it's time to find out all about Oisin's story, as he talks Adam McNamara through his highs and lows, where it all began, advice received from the late, great Pat Smullen, ambitions to become Champion Jockey and thoughts on
working for both Dermot Weld and Richard Fahey, with much more covered too.

Don’t forget you can catch the full series to date on YouTube or your favourite podcast provider.

Click here to listen for the latest episode on Spotify

Click here to listen on Apple Podcasts

WATCH: Will appear here...

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133. Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING