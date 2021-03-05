Free racing tips: Simon Holt previews Saturday's action

SENIOR CITIZEN, who has reportedly been pleasing his trainer Alan King on the gallops, can make a winning return from a mid-season break under ideal conditions in Saturday's BetVictor Greatwood Gold Cup at Newbury in the colours of Max McNeill which were carried to victory by Tritonic at Kempton last Saturday.

Adrian Heskin's mount has looked an improved performer over fences this season winning at Newton Abbot in September and then putting up a gallant effort under a double penalty at Huntingdon where he failed by a battling two-and-a-half lengths to concede 10lb to the promising Espoir De Romay who was then not disgraced next time giving weight to the Gold Cup contender Royal Pagaille.

Senior Citizen seems best suited by quickish ground (which he should get here) and, therefore, ran much better than his finishing position suggests in one subsequent start when disputing the lead jumping the last in the Grand Sefton (2m5f soft) at Aintree over the Grand National fences.

Up to the point when the fuel tank ran dry, he had jumped immaculately and, freshened up since, looks a strong contender here off a light weight.

A serious danger could be The Big Bite, a good second to the progressive Ibleo at Doncaster last time, though he is 12lb worse off with the selection for a three-and-a-half length beating on the same course last January.