Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Royal Ascot IconRoyal Ascot
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
See The Fire, ridden by Oisin Murphy
See The Fire, ridden by Oisin Murphy

See The Fire supplemented for Prince Of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Thu June 12, 2025 · 42 min ago

Andrew Balding's filly See The Fire has been supplemented for the Prince Of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot next Wednesday.

The daughter of Sea The Stars produced a stunning performance to win York's Middleton Stakes by 12 lengths at the Dante Festival last month and - at a cost of £70,000 - has earned a crack at the big one where she will meet Los Angles and Anmaat, the one-two from the Tattersalls Gold Cup.

White Birch, fourth behind Aidan O'Brien's horse at the Curragh, is also in the shake-up for the Prince Of Wales's, with Godolphin's Brigadier Gerard runner-up Ombudsman representing John and Thady Gosden, and Map Of Stars (Wathnan-owned) making the trip from France for trainer Francis Graffard.

Certain Lad, Continuous, Facteur Cheval and Royal Champion complete a list of 10 possibles for the race after Almaqam, Diego Velazquez, Economics, Kalpana and Tamfana were all taken out on Thursday.

The Karl Burke-trained Fallen Angel and Charlie Appleby's Cinderella's Dream are two of the 11 potential runners in the Group 2 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes, while there are 20 in the Queen's Vase including Galveston, Scandinavia and Shackleton for Aidan O'Brien.

Impressive Nottingham winner Zelaina runs for Burke as he and Wathnan go for back-to-back victories in the opening Queen Mary Stakes and big antepost gamble The Liffey is now among the favourites after a huge 72 remained in the £175,000 Royal Hunt Cup.

The Kensington Palace Stakes has attracted 31 six-day entries and the concluding Listed Windsor Castle Stakes sees Military Code, Naval Light and Warsaw among the 50 to have stood their ground.

Listen to the Racing Podcast
Listen to the latest Racing Podcast

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING