The daughter of Sea The Stars produced a stunning performance to win York's Middleton Stakes by 12 lengths at the Dante Festival last month and - at a cost of £70,000 - has earned a crack at the big one where she will meet Los Angles and Anmaat, the one-two from the Tattersalls Gold Cup.

White Birch, fourth behind Aidan O'Brien's horse at the Curragh, is also in the shake-up for the Prince Of Wales's, with Godolphin's Brigadier Gerard runner-up Ombudsman representing John and Thady Gosden, and Map Of Stars (Wathnan-owned) making the trip from France for trainer Francis Graffard.

Certain Lad, Continuous, Facteur Cheval and Royal Champion complete a list of 10 possibles for the race after Almaqam, Diego Velazquez, Economics, Kalpana and Tamfana were all taken out on Thursday.

The Karl Burke-trained Fallen Angel and Charlie Appleby's Cinderella's Dream are two of the 11 potential runners in the Group 2 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes, while there are 20 in the Queen's Vase including Galveston, Scandinavia and Shackleton for Aidan O'Brien.

Impressive Nottingham winner Zelaina runs for Burke as he and Wathnan go for back-to-back victories in the opening Queen Mary Stakes and big antepost gamble The Liffey is now among the favourites after a huge 72 remained in the £175,000 Royal Hunt Cup.

The Kensington Palace Stakes has attracted 31 six-day entries and the concluding Listed Windsor Castle Stakes sees Military Code, Naval Light and Warsaw among the 50 to have stood their ground.