See The Fire seeking Group One glory in Nassau Stakes

The 10-furlong contest is part of the Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series which consists off 93 stakes races in 15 countries whose winners receive automatic starting positions and fees paid into a corresponding race at the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, scheduled to be held on October 31-November 1 at Del Mar.

Andrew Balding's charge was last seen finishing third behind Ombudsman in the Prince Of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot and has strong course form at Goodwood having chased home Opera Singer in last years Nassau.

"We thought she ran a super race at Ascot, against the boys, in the Prince of Wales's. She's had a little break since then with the view to prepare her for the Nassau again, and hopefully going one better than we did last year," the trainer said.

"The Prince Of Wales's was run at a ferocious gallop and it suited the closers. In hindsight, we rode her to sit in behind Los Angeles, and focus on beating him, which left us vulnerable at the end of the race. Having said that, they're top-class horses and we might not have beaten them whatever we'd done.

"It was still a career best performance, and she'll have an easier time, you'd have thought, against her own sex, in the Nassau. It's never easy at Group One level, but she’s going there in great shape.”