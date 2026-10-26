Sedgefield fined after injured jockey taken to hospital by horsebox

The result of the fast-tracked case was revealed on Monday and in the result of their findings, James O’Mahony, Deputy Judicial Panel Chair, said: “As has been observed, there are not many occupations in life where a participant is followed at his/her heels by an ambulance - although in this case there was no ambulance to transfer to A & E. Jockeys are entitled to be sure that in a potentially dangerous sport that they have ready access to prompt medical care.

“On the above date, Jockey A suffered a fall in Race 5 and was examined by the Doctor at the course. He presented with pain over left clavicle and shoulder. He passed the test as to fitness to continue to ride but after the next race reported continued and increasing pain.

“He was given an analgesic. One of the doctors involved indicated that a transfer to A & E was required. All the ambulance crews had left. In the end, being unable in pain to board a car, he was taken in a horsebox to hospital. The “General Instructions" require proper transfer to hospital with accompaniment from qualified medical staff not, as here, being followed in a car.”

The racecourse were also found guilty of other breaches of the General Instructions, reference made to “tired worn rooms not conveying of a clean clinical area,” the “direct line telephone not working,” and a suture trolley described as “a heritage item of furniture.”

There was also the dismissal of ambulance crew and a "lack of communication between officials; failure of medical team to notify the Clerk of the Course as to the injured Jockey".

In terms of mitigation, O’Mahony said: “The team at the Racecourse have acknowledged errors and shortcomings. Action has been taken with cooperation from the authority and a further inspection on April 10 revealed significant progress.”