Secret Satire and Bellum Justum will bid for Epsom glory in Oaks and Derby

Andrew Balding has confirmed that Secret Satire will bid for Classic glory later this month in the Betfred Oaks at Epsom Downs.

The Advertise filly advanced her prospects of an outing in the prestigious mile and a half prize on May 31st when securing a surprise 22/1 success in the Group Three Tattersalls Musidora Stakes at York on Wednesday, At the time it was undecided as to whether the Guy Brook-owned filly would contest the fillies only Group One, but the Kingsclere handler, who won the Oaks back in 2003 with Casual Look, insists all roads now lead to the iconic Surrey venue. Balding said: “I was really pleased with Secret Satire as we would have been delighted if she had finished third, but she really raised her game from her seasonal debut. “We have always liked the filly and we are going to give Epsom a whirl now as she is in the race and we are looking forward to it. I can’t see why she wouldn’t handle Epsom as she is very well balanced so I can’t see that being a problem.” Although Secret Satire is yet to tackle a mile and a half, Balding, despite having slight reservations over it regarding her breeding, is optimistic she will see out the trip. Balding added: “The trip is a question mark given her pedigree, but she was strong at the end of the extended mile and a quarter at York so you would like to think she has every chance of getting it. “She was very much one that the penny has taken a while to drop with as she was always going to be a later developer, but she is coming good now when it matters.”