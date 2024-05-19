Secret Satire and Bellum Justum will bid for Epsom glory in Oaks and Derby

“She was very much one that the penny has taken a while to drop with as she was always going to be a later developer, but she is coming good now when it matters.”

Balding added: “The trip is a question mark given her pedigree, but she was strong at the end of the extended mile and a quarter at York so you would like to think she has every chance of getting it.

Although Secret Satire is yet to tackle a mile and a half, Balding, despite having slight reservations over it regarding her breeding, is optimistic she will see out the trip.

“We have always liked the filly and we are going to give Epsom a whirl now as she is in the race and we are looking forward to it. I can’t see why she wouldn’t handle Epsom as she is very well balanced so I can’t see that being a problem.”

Balding said: “I was really pleased with Secret Satire as we would have been delighted if she had finished third, but she really raised her game from her seasonal debut.

At the time it was undecided as to whether the Guy Brook-owned filly would contest the fillies only Group One, but the Kingsclere handler, who won the Oaks back in 2003 with Casual Look, insists all roads now lead to the iconic Surrey venue.

The Advertise filly advanced her prospects of an outing in the prestigious mile and a half prize on May 31st when securing a surprise 22/1 success in the Group Three Tattersalls Musidora Stakes at York on Wednesday,

Balding expects everyone to be playing for places in the Betfred Derby if the real City Of Troy turns up, however he feels Bellum Justum has a live each-way chance following his victory in the Betfred Blue Riband Trial over a mile and a quarter at the track.

He said: “Bellum Justum has got a fair bit to find with a couple of them on strict form figures, but he is in a good place at the moment. I thought he was going to need the run badly in the Blue Riband and that we would be running back at York in the Dante, but that wasn’t the case so that has got to be encouraging.

“If City Of Troy turns up, and is anywhere near his two year-old form, we are all playing for second place, but I think he has a live each way chance.”

One thing Balding expects to be in favour of Bellum Justum, who is a general 25/1 chance to strike Classic gold on June 1st, is the step up in trip to a mile and a half.

He added: “The nice thing about it is that we know he will handle the track and it is highly likely that he will relish going a mile and a half and improve for taking a step up in trip. We are very pleased with him and he will be the type of horse that improves with racing as well. He did that last year and we hope it will be the same case this season.”

Before Balding will turn his attention to securing further Classic glory he has the small matter of roaring on Southampton FC in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final against Leeds United at Wembley a week today.

The Saints set up a clash with the Yorkshire side after defeating West Bromwich Albion 3-1 in the second leg of their play-off semi-final at St Mary’s Stadium on Friday.

Balding said: “It was a great performance by Southampton on Friday night. To have the opportunity to go to Wembley is fantastic and I’m really looking forward to next weekend.

“We beat Leeds in the last game of the season, and I know they upped their game in the second leg of their play off against Norwich, but we are there with every chance.

“I thought the second leg against West Brom was as good a performance that they have put in all season.

"It will be a different test to the one at Elland Road, and a different atmosphere, but I feel we can beat them.

“I’d say we are slight underdogs, but on the balance of the season there is very little to split the two teams.”