Second inspection required at Naas

This afternoon’s meeting at Naas is subject to a second inspection at 9.30am.
The threat of frost prompted officials to call an initial 7.30am check and while the track is reported to be fit for action, fog is causing some concern at the track.
The fog is forecast to lift, but another inspection is required.
