Trainer Gordon Elliott
Trainer Gordon Elliott

Second inspection required at Naas

By Sporting Life
09:10 · SUN January 07, 2024

This afternoon’s meeting at Naas is subject to a second inspection at 9.30am.

The threat of frost prompted officials to call an initial 7.30am check and while the track is reported to be fit for action, fog is causing some concern at the track.

The fog is forecast to lift, but another inspection is required.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

