Second female jockey reported to have made complaint to BHA

By Sporting Life
14:50 · THU October 21, 2021

Another unnamed female jockey has lodged a complaint with the British Horseracing Authority after an incident involving a male jockey, according to a report in the Times.

The newspaper describes the alleged incident as “a safeguarding issue relating to the behaviour of a male rider towards a female jockey”.

The rider is receiving support from the Professional Jockeys Association.

This latest story comes just days after the same publication reported that jockey Robbie Dunne had been charged with “conduct prejudicial to the integrity or good reputation” of racing following complaints from Bryony Frost about her weighing room colleague’s behaviour towards her over several years.

The BHA declined to comment on Thursday’s story, but earlier in the week the regulator stated an investigation into allegations of bullying and harassment against Frost is expected to conclude in the “near future”.

