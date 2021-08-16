The newspaper describes the alleged incident as “a safeguarding issue relating to the behaviour of a male rider towards a female jockey”.

The rider is receiving support from the Professional Jockeys Association.

This latest story comes just days after the same publication reported that jockey Robbie Dunne had been charged with “conduct prejudicial to the integrity or good reputation” of racing following complaints from Bryony Frost about her weighing room colleague’s behaviour towards her over several years.

The BHA declined to comment on Thursday’s story, but earlier in the week the regulator stated an investigation into allegations of bullying and harassment against Frost is expected to conclude in the “near future”.