Trainer Tom Lacey is confident the Boodles ‘Rising Stars’ Novices’ Chase at Wincanton on Saturday represents a ‘nice opportunity’ for Sebastopol to secure a notable victory over fences next to his name.

The eight-year-old is one of 11 entries that have been received for the Grade Two contest, which is being backed by leading bespoke and fine diamond jeweller Boodles for the first time in 2022 as part of a two-year sponsorship deal. After running out the winner of a Listed contest over fences at Chepstow last month the Fame And Glory gelding chased home Sceau Royal at the same level over hurdles when dropped back to two miles on his most recent start at Kempton Park on October 16th. With both the step back up to two and a half miles, and ground conditions likely to suit at the Somerset track, Lacey believes this weekend’s assignment is an ideal chance for Sebastopol to get his head back in front again.

He said: “He is in good shape and the plan is to go to the Rising Stars at Wincanton on Saturday. He is a horse that acts on fast ground so we are not afraid to run on a quicker surface whereas a lot of the others in the field will want the rain to come. “Once the ground eases races just become that much harder for him. I’d like to think his previous experience over fences is a big plus. It is likely to be a small field and it could be a nice opportunity for him to get a good prize next to his name. “I think this will be right up his street. Wincanton is a quick track but so is Kempton and he has won around there. They are both right-handed so I don’t see the track being any problem.”

After running up a sequence of seven consecutive seconds, with the latter two coming over fences, Sebastopol looked set to open his chasing account on his third start over them last season before parting company with Aidan Coleman at the last with the race at his mercy at Kempton Park. Atoning for that mishap two starts later at the Sunbury track, Sebastopol then fell at the first in a Listed contest at Ayr before returning to winning ways at Chepstow in April. Despite Sebastopol falling twice over fences last season Lacey has no concerns with his jumping ability. He added: “He is a consistent horse and at one stage he finished second in seven consecutive races. He was creeping up the handicap each time though which inevitably makes life harder but he was still competitive. “He has jumped around Cheltenham and Chepstow well and they are good tests but he just has to have his hand held a bit. “He just has got his own technique over fences but Stan Sheppard gets on really well with him.”

Lacey could also be represented on the card with Neville’s Cross, who holds an entry in the 61st Badger Beer Handicap Chase. Although failing to complete when pulling up at Cheltenham on his last start Lacey feels that a return to a sounder surface will benefit the seven year old, despite being of the opinion he is in the grasp of the handicapper. He added: “He hit the ditch at the top of the hill at Cheltenham as he took off way too soon and the second he hit meant that it was curtains thereafter. “He doesn’t want any juice in the ground and I would take him to Wincanton back on better ground which is what he enjoys. “I just feel the handicapper has got his measure.”

Aside from action on the track Lacey has recently helped raise £2,000 for two charities close to his Herefordshire base following an open day held at Cottage Field Stables. Money from the event, which saw around 100 people turn up, will be now be split between St Michael’s Hospice in Hereford and the Herefordshire MS Support Trust. He added: “I already support the Katharine House Hospice, which is in Oxfordshire, through a section on my website called Cottage Field Stables Thoughts. “People pay £10 a month to read it and we hand over around £5,000 a year to them, while in 2005 I raised £20,000 for them by running the London Marathon. “Both my parents passed away there and the work they do is simply outstanding, so hospices are close to my heart. “As we already raise money for Katharine House we decided to choose one closer to the yard to raise money for. “These sort of days generally raise around five to six hundred pounds but to raise two thousand pounds is brilliant. “We had about 100 people turn up on the day so it was well supported. We paraded a number of the horses and staged a bit of a raffle on the day to help raise the funds. “I would be keen to do something like this again but we might do it every other year to try and maximise what we raise.”