Sean Quinlan has called for trainers to support the riding ranks in pushing for further discussion with the British Horseracing Authority over imminent changes to the whip rules.

Revised regulation is due to be fully implemented from February 13, with the very worst whip offences resulting in disqualification of horses and riding bans of 20 days – a tariff which will be doubled in class one and two races. The BHA had initially proposed to prohibit the use of the whip in the forehand position – but reversed that decision following discussions after outcry from jockeys, instead opting to cut permitted use of the whip to six and seven strikes in Flat and jump races respectively, whilst also toughening up the penalty structure. Using the whip above shoulder height will incur a four-day ban when the rules are properly introduced, with a soft launch currently in place with riders advised of what would constitute future breaches and what penalty they would have been given. Quinlan claimed he would have been banned for 51 days over the last week as he tries to refine his riding technique, but feels further conversation is needed with the BHA as he is not the only member of the weighing room struggling to stay within the new framework.