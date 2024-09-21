Sean Levey shines as Persica wins Doonside Cup

Seven days on from his Betfred St Leger success at Doncaster, Sean Levey enjoyed more big-race glory aboard Persica.

Ayr first for Levey Sean Levey rode his first winner at Ayr when Persica gamely held on to win the LiveScore Bet Doonside Cup Stakes. Levey, who lifted the St Leger on Jan Brueghel last weekend, made a crucial move two furlongs from home, keeping Jim Crowley and the favourite Enfjaar in a pocket just as the pace quickened. Persica took two lengths out of the field and then in the final 100 yards it was all about grimly holding on. “He looked amazing in the paddock but to be fair, he has done all year,” Levey told ITV Racing. “All he’s done is kept on improving. It’s slim pickings through the week but it’s nice to have a few Saturday horses to cling to, and it’s even nicer when they are winning!”

Silver joy for remarkable Alfa Kellenic Alfa Kellenic extended her winning streak to six with victory in the Virgin Bet Ayr Silver Cup. The three-year-old kicked off her winning spree in a Newcastle maiden back in January, adding wins at Thirsk, twice at York and once previously at Ayr before heading for the highlight of the Scottish track’s Flat calendar. Having just missed the cut for the Gold Cup, the manner of her consolation win will have left plenty wondering what might have been. Apparently drawn on the wrong side in stall 22, she found herself well clear in her group but then drifted markedly left. William Pyle managed to get her back on an even keel and she won by a length and three-quarters from Aramram as the 9/2 favourite.

“All the plans went out of the window so it was down to William,” said Lidster “He kicked, had gone for her and got a lead but then she was rolling around looking for everybody on the left-hand side, but then he was able to straighten her back up. “She’s some filly, she’s tough, that’s six in a row now. The second began to come at her, but she put her head down and went again. All being well she’ll be back next year for the Gold Cup.” Pyle said: “I could say a lot about this filly. I won three in a row on her but then I was signed off with an injury and she won two more without me. I can’t thank the connections for putting me back on her. She’ll be soon out of handicaps and there’s a lot left in her. Not many win six on the bounce. We really liked her at two but she had complications, so it’s testament to Craig and the team that they are now reaping the rewards.”

Emotional success for McDonald P J McDonald was very emotional after winning the LiveScore Bet Daily Extra Places Handicap on Aragon Castle (18/5). Triumphant at Hamilton before running well in major handicaps at both Goodwood and York’s Ebor meeting, Aragon Castle held on by a neck from the fast-finishing Padishakh. McDonald recently lost his father and paid tribute to him following the win. “The race was straightforward, he jumped from a good draw and travelled into it lovely. I committed nice and early and you can always trust Andrew’s horses in the last couple of furlongs to keep going,” he said. That win today is for my dad, if it wasn’t for him I wouldn’t be anywhere and I wouldn’t have anything. Thank god I’ve been able to repay him slightly.”