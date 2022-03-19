Screaming Colours (12/1) ran out a ready winner of the Boulton Group Midlands Grand National on just his second start since finishing fourth in last year's renewal.

The 11-year-old had been off since finishing second to Braeside in the Cork Grand National at the end of October and proved that staying chases are his metier with a convincing success under Conor Orr.

Last year's winner Time To Get Up travelled smoothly in midfield for the first two circuits but appeared to slip on the bend going out onto the final lap, just a few strides after Achille appeared to jink towards the paddock and unseated Hugh Nugent. It later transpired that the stirrup leather had snapped, leaving Nugent with no chance of retaining the partnership.

Achille hampered the prominent racing Hewick as the field began to thin out and El Paso Wood hit the front four from home as he bidded to provide trainer David Pipe for a record fifth win in the race.

He was joined by the eventual winner three from home and had been left in his slipstream by the penultimate fence as Screaming Colours galloped on strongly to win by 10 lengths.

Young Dev came from a long way off the pace to finish a never nearer second, ahead of Time To Get Up who rallied bravely having come under pressure a long way out.

El Paso Wood was fourth with Momella fifth.