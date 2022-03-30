Graham Cunningham – THE FERRY MASTER

“He ran a great race for fourth in this race in 2021, he and his stablemate Dingo Dollar set things up for the winner Mighty Thunder as they rolled for home off the turn and went clear.

“The Ferry Master, in particular, paid the penalty for that. Last time he got beaten in a small field at Newcastle trading 1.02, but the ability is definitely there for him to run well again.

“Because the British handicappers are being a bit more quick to drop horses now he’s 5lb lower than when he ran a good fourth last year and I don’t think he’s regressed in any way.

“If he’s ridden with a bit more patience, The Ferry Master could be one to go well for Scotland.”

David Johnson – KITTY’S LIGHT

“He must be the oldest six-year-old going, I can’t believe he’s been around as long as what he has but he’s a deserved favourite.

“He’s come down the weights a little bit and there was lots of encouragement in that run behind stablemate Cap Du Nord at Kempton last time and we know Christian Williams is a dab hand with these staying chases.

“Kitty’s Light is an obvious favourite and while his price doesn’t excite me at the minute, hopefully when the final decs are in the bookies get a little bit less defensive and we might get a bit better than his current odds.”