Check out our horse-by-horse guide and selection for Saturday's Coral Scottish Grand National at Ayr.

DUSART: Won the big novice handicap at this meeting last year from a mark of 147 and up to 154 now. Only had one run over fences since (and two in total) when pulling up at Cheltenham in January when he never travelled or jumped with any fluency. Clearly has questions to answer. THREEUNDERFIVE: Won four times last season but struggled to make much of an impact this time around including behind Corach Rambler at Cheltenham last time. EMPIRE STEEL: Would be a popular winner for Sandy Thomson and arrives here off the back of beating Le Milos in a small field for a valuable pot at Kelso last time. This is a very different scenario though and he has struggled from this sort of mark before. MONBEG GENIUS: Enjoying a fine season and was well backed when taking his form to a new level when third to Corach Rambler in the Ultima at Cheltenham. He’s capable of further progress and even though up five pounds, will take some beating if fully over those exertions and getting this longer trip.

ELVIS MAIL: Has reinvented himself as a staying chaser of late and took full advantage of a good opportunity to score at Kelso last month. He needs more in this deep from a five pounds higher perch. KITTY’S LIGHT: Second to stablemate Win My Wings in this race last season, he arrives here from a three pounds lower mark despite running away with the Eider Chase at Newcastle last time. His spell in the wilderness is clearly over and must go well. OSCAR ELITE: Second-season novice who won the Reynoldstown at Ascot and ran well in the Ultima last time, finishing fifth having made rapid headway on the outside of the field three out. He’s been unreliable in the past but seems to be at he top of his game right now. GEVREY: Looked to excel himself when fourth behind Seddon in the Magners Plate at Cheltenham but proved it was no fluke when touched off by I Am Maximus in the Irish Grand National next time. Clearly been busy of late and that’s the worry but has a major chance if on song. REVELS HILL: Reliable staying chaser who seemed to relish the marathon trip when second to Coolvala at Exeter last time. Two pounds better off for a length beating with that rival on Saturday, there should be little between the pair again. MALINA GIRL: Already won a National – the Ulster version at Downpatrick – and while up nine pounds ishe remains unexposed as a stayer and this test should suit her well. An interesting runner for the yard who sent out Vanillier to finish second at Aintree on Saturday. SAIL AWAY: Clearly not been the easiest to train but returned from ten months off with an encouraging run at Chepstow last month, chasing home Jetoile. In very good hands, it’s possible to make a case from a handicapping perspective for him but all his form for the current team is in small fields.

UNDERSUPERVISION: Likes the Grimthorpe Chase at Doncaster having won it in 2022 and only going down a neck to Moroder in this year’s renewal. He’s not the easiest to predict though and a good run is rarely followed by another one. COOLVALLA: Won his first four starts this season and after being in too deep in the National Hunt Chase at Cheltemham, bounced back to beat Revels Hill at Exeter. More needed but at least he arrives here firing on all cylinders. LORD ACCORD: Struck at Cheltenham in October but not in the same form of late and not much encouragement to take from his run in the Kim Muir at Cheltenham last time, pulling up having been in trouble after only four fences. RUTHLESS ARTICLE: Entitled to need the run when fourth behind Two For Gold in a veterans' chase at Ascot, his first start for eight months, but didn’t show enough to suggest he’d be winning a Scottish National next time either. Yard has been finding winners hard to come by too. FLASH COLLONGES: Took a while to get his head in front over fences but managed to do so at Newbury last time, beating Sam Barton three lengths. There could be more to come and clearly represents top connections. COOPER’S CROSS: Has already snared a valuable pot this season, the Sky Bet Chase at Doncaster, and was running well when falling four out in the Topham at Aintree last week. This is a quick turnaround. CAP DU NORD: Had fallen markedly in the weights before chasing home Cooper’s Cross at Doncaster and landed valuable pot at Ascot next time. Was turned out under a penalty (still out of the handicap) at Kempton a week later and wasn’t at his best. Kitty’s Light looks the stable’s main hope here. OUR JET: Three pounds out of the handicap at this stage but unexposed over fences after only three runs so far and might just be suited to a stamina test such as this. The Skeltons always feared in valuable handicaps and also have Sail Away in at the six-day stage too. FLASH DE TOUZAINE: In an out and while his Navan fifth behind Better Times Ahead last time was one of his better efforts, it still leaves him with plenty to find. MANOTHEPEOPLE: A stamina test like this will be right down his alley and he’s capable of further progress. Another who’s three pounds wrong but the drying ground a positive and he has his chance. NOTACHANCE: Not the force of old but ran well to finish third in the Classic Chase at Warwick and looked set to finish closer than he did for much of the Midlands National last time. He might have been in the firing line too early there though and no forlorn hope. FAMOUS BRIDGE: Three pounds wrong but on a roll having won his last two starts at Wetherby (latest replay below) and is improving. Would have his chance but is also in the novice handicap chase on the card and that looks a better fit.

YOUR OWN STORY: Represents the Lucinda Russell team and things didn’t fall his way when second to Equus Dreamer at Haydock last time. Another who is just getting going in these marathon contests and while there’s every chance he’s still ahead of the handicapper – from seven pounds out of the weights - he needs to be. WAITNSEE: Failed to fire the last twice and has little to recommend her on Saturday. MAGNA SAM: Won the Edinburgh National at Musselburgh last time and while he does go particularly well there, it still represented an improved effort for a new yard. Another one is required for him to be competitive on Saturday though. MIGHTY THUNDER: Won this in 2021 and while there has been the odd sign of a spark in his last few runs, it’s generally been downhill since. FLOWER OF SCOTLAND: Career best effort when third to Jet Legs at Kelso but 12 pounds out of the handicap and faces a very tough task. HALF SHOT: In the form of his life but seemed to be outstayed by Elvis Mail at Kelso last month and he has another five furlongs plus to travel at Ayr. DOMAINE DE L’ISLE: Won at Chepstow in March but readily outpointed in a veterans’ chase at Haydock since and a stone wrong at the weights. SMALL PRESENT: Another who is 14 pounds out of the handicap and hasn’t won since January 2022. That winless streak won’t end in Scotland.

CONCLUSION: Kitty’s Light’s chance is an obvious one but he’s short enough and we’ve already seen the strength of the Ultima form from Cheltenham with Corach Rambler’s Aintree win. MONBEG GENIUS can add another National to it’s roll of honour given his progressive profile and possibility of more improvement going up further in trip. Malina Girl is respected but may prefer more testing ground while Our Jet is an unexposed novice in very good hands who could easily take another step forward at the weekend.