The Ayr course is a left-handed circuit of one and a half miles comprising nine fences. It has well-graduated turns and a steady downhill run to the home turn before a gentle rise to the finish. There is a run-in of approximately one furlong. When the going is firm the course is sharp, but conditions regularly get extremely gruelling in mid-winter, that in itself explaining why the chase course claims similar numbers of casualties to the likes of Cheltenham and Haydock.

Running style

The tactical advantage front-runners have in any given race, both on the Flat and over jumps, should never be underestimated. For example, if you had backed every horse who recorded a Timeform EPF (Early Position Figure) of 1 in British steeplechases since the start of the 2016/17 season, you would be operating at a strike rate of 23.41% and celebrating a profit of over 4,800 points at Betfair SP.

By contrast, the statistics tell us that backing hold-up horses simply doesn’t pay in the long run. Horses who recorded an EPF of 4 (towards rear) in British steeplechases during the same period have a strike rate of 9.22%, while horses who recorded an EPF of 5 (in rear) have performed worse still with a strike rate of just 6.43%.

Timeform EPFs range from 1 to 5 and help to explain where a horse was positioned during a race. An EPF of 1 is recorded by a horse who led and an EPF of 5 is recorded by a horse who was held up.

It’s worth pointing out that these figures can vary drastically from one course to the next. At one end of the spectrum there is the steeplechase track at Kempton Park, where front-runners have a strike rate of 31.28% since the start of the 2016/17 season, and at the other end there is the steeplechase track at Bangor-on-Dee, where front-runners have a strike rate of just 17.31% for the same period.

When looking at the overall data, Ayr appears to have far more in common with Bangor-on-Dee than it does Kempton Park. For context, front-runners have a strike rate of just 19.81% in all steeplechases run at Ayr since the start of the 2016/17 season, though even then they fared better than horses who recorded an EPF of 2 (16.16%), 3 (13.58%), 4 (8.90%) or 5 (7.86%).

By contrast, horses who recorded an EPF of 2 have performed best in races over hurdles at Ayr since the start of the 2016/17 season with a strike rate of 15.19%. Horses who recorded an EPF of 1 were not far behind with a strike rate of 14.43%, though, while horses who recorded an EPF of 3 (10.49%), 4 (7.68%) or 5 (6.38%) have again struggled by comparison.