A round-up of the action - and replays - from the opening day of the Scottish Grand National Festival at Ayr where Dan Skelton picked up some useful prize money for his title challenge.

Wilful (9/2) made amends for a disappointing run in the Morebattle Hurdle when coming home strongest in the Slater Menswear Handicap Hurdle. Wilful was sent off as favourite at Kelso only to be pulled up when struggling but proved that form to be all wrong with a two and a quarter length success. Always prominent in the two mile contest, he pulled clear along with another front-runner in 4/1 favourite Kingston James and although the eventual second proved game, Wilful had too much in the tank and quickened clear after hurdling the last to win in good style. Maghlaak finished third, some nine and a half lengths adrift of Kingston James. Wilful, who is trained by AJ and Jonjo O'Neill and was ridden by Jonjo O'Neill Jr, took his career record to five wins from 11 starts, four of which have come over hurdles. AJ O'Neill told Racing TV: "We're not really sure what went amiss there [Kelso] but delighted to see him back on track and in good form; very happy with the way he's gone about it. "We always felt he was an exciting enough horse but delighted that whatever it was has passed. He was in good form, he travelled nicely throughout and delighted with the win. "He seemed to like the ground by the sounds of what Jonjo was saying so we might have a look at the two mile handicap at Punchestown on the Tuesday, it might be a nice target for him."

Roxanne (10/3) made a winning debut in the Abbott Risk Consulting Ltd Mares' Maiden Hurdle for title chasing trainer Dan Skelton. Four of the five runners were still in contention at the last although the pace-setting Irish Chorus was backpedaling after bunny hopping the previous two flights. Green Sky, representing last year's winning connections, was produced with every chance by JJ Slevin but Roxanne showed the better turn of foot from the last under Kielan Woods and ran on well to win by a length. Roxanne, racing in the colours of The Megsons, won three times on the level in Germany before joining Ed Dunlop for whom she twice finished second off marks of 80 and 76. Skelton said: "Really happy with her. She's a fresh horse against horses that have had a long season there so maybe take the race with a pinch of salt but I like the way she did everything. "She was good with her jumping; maybe a little cautious behind but she cleared the hurdles well in front. The leader backed off a bit and probably changed the complexion of the race a bit quick for us but she showed tenacity which was good." The prize money of a little over £8,000 helps Skelton in his title challenge and he said: "It all adds up. It's going to be a hard day tomorrow and if we're in contention after it, we shall continue to soldier on." Skelton runs Sail Away and Snipe in the Scottish Grand National and said of their chances: "He's [Sail Away] always threatened to win a pot and I think his run at Warwick was probably his best for some time and he's every right to improve for it. "It's not your standard long-distance chase, it is one of the most competitive handicaps of the year so we can't beat our chests too hard. I'd say he's a player. "Snipe is our other one and he is an each-way chance. Valgrand is a fresh horse and I think he'll enjoy everything about it. I think he under-ran at Cheltenham and I don't really know why but we'll worry about the Scottish Champion Hurdle and not what happened at Cheltenham."

Skelton was narrowly denied a quickfire double in the Get Home Safe With Thistle Cabs Handicap Hurdle when Billy Boi Blue (12/1) edged out Ace Of Spades and Pounding Poet. There were plenty of runners still in contention at the last and Ace Of Spades had every chance but couldn't edge past Billy Boi Blue who won by a head under Woods. Pounding Poet flashed home to force a photo for second, beaten a nose. I Am Max was another doing all of his best work at the finish on his first run over three miles, coming from off the pace to finish a further two lengths back in fourth.

Billy Boi Blue (red) edges a thriller

Woods said: "I won on him at Wetherby three runs ago, he won really well that day. We went chasing with him the next day and it didn't work out at all, he got a bit of a fright jumping the second fence and it just never happened for him and I ended up just schooling him around. "It's nice to get him back to winning ways and Graeme McPherson and David Kilahena [trainers] are doing really well. I thought the Skelton horse had the measure of me off the back of the last and I think the eventual third on my other side possibly gave me a push to the line and done me a favour. "He's a very fresh horse. He's probably a horse that does like a bit of time between his runs but he copes well with good ground so it will be interesting to see what he can do over the next few months. "It's fantastic to have two winners up here. It's a big Festival and all us jockeys want to be riding at big Festivals so it's brilliant."

Skelton was back in the number one spot when Riskintheground (13/2) ran out an impressive winner of the feature £25,000 Hillhouse Quarry Handicap Chase. Harry Skelton was content to sit in behind the pace set by Persian Time and Leader In The Park and was still a couple of lengths down on the latter jumping the second last but he breezed past the leader on the run to the last, responded well when Skelton saw a stride and landed running. Riskintheground only needed to be kept up to his work to win by four and a half lengths. Will Carver chased the winner home with Vintage Fizz third and Ned Tanner fourth. Dan Skelton was winning this prize for the fifth time in eight years.

Asta La Pasta (6/4 favourite) was effectively handed a solo run in the Seko Logistics Scotland Novices' Limited Handicap Chase. None of his three rivals wanted to take on the Skeltons free-going charge who quickly adopted his customary position at the head of affairs with main market rival Torneo last of the four and some 10 lengths adrift of the leader early on. Torneo did close at the top of the straight but just when it looked as though he might ask a question of Asta La Pasta, Torneo got the third last all wrong and took a heavy fall. Paso Doble and Dance Thief had failed to run their races and were well behind at that stage, allowing Asta La Pasta to negotiate the final two fences in his own time, winning by 37 lengths.