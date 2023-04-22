The 7/2 favourite was last seen winning the Grade Two Sky Bet Dovecote Novices' Hurdle at Kempton in February and proved a step ahead of the assessor on his second start in handicap company.

He failed to get competitive in the Betfair Hurdle on his penultimate start but was far more at home in this smaller field, dominating from the offset.

Anna Bunina, last year's winner and runner-up two seasons ago, moved through on his inside travelling strongly but she could only stay on at the one pace as Cobden asked Rubaud to quicken in the straight and it was left to Colonel Mustard to throw down the strongest challenge from off the pace.

Rubaud kept finding, though, and had three lengths to spare at the line.

"He was very good," Cobden told ITV Racing.

"He's definitely better right-handed, all the way down the back he was hanging right and I actually edged out into the middle of the course because the more I was down on the inside, the more he was hanging. Going round that top bend, I actually took my right hand off the rein and had two on my left (rein) just to try and get him round there as tight as possible.

"He's a lovely horse. He'll be a good chaser next year."