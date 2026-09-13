Scandinavia won the Irish St Leger: Report, reaction and free video replay

Scandinavia didn't miss a beat as Aidan O'Brien saddled the first three home in the Comer Group International Irish St Leger at the Curragh.
O'Brien has now won the Group 1 eight times, leaving him one behind the tally achieved by both Dermot Weld and Vincent O'Brien.
Three of the seven strong field hailed from Ballydoyle and Queenstown and Wayne Lordan took them along from Scandinavia (4/11 favourite) and Ryan Moore but Jan Brueghel was a little adrift in rear having been slow to stride.
There was little to no change to the running order until the field entered the straight but Scandinavia, who has now won his last eight starts with five Group 1s among them, was made to work by his stablemate.
Lordan and Moore were both hard at work while in behind Trustyourinstinct got a lovely split between runners and moved into a challenging position.
That was as close as he got though as Queenstown and Scandinavia kept pouring it on in front, engaged in their own private battle but it was one that the classy Scandinavia was always winning, hitting the front inside the final furlong and going on to win by two lengths.
Queenstown was a gallant second while Jan Brueghel finished with a wet sail to overhaul Trustyourinstinct and complete a memorable day for O'Brien at the Irish Champions Festival.
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O'Brien paid tribute to his star saying: "He just has an unbelievable amount of stamina. A big, high cruise and stamina. We were delighted to have Queenstown there today because he just goes along there, lazing along.
"Ryan said he really only kicks in after a mile and six which is very unusual. He's a lovely horse and I'm over the moon. He was trained for Royal Ascot and the Gold Cup so to do these other things on ground that's probably as soft as he wants - he's a very good mover - I'm delighted."
Running plans are up in the air with O'Brien revealing: "Ryan came in and said what about the Cadran [at Longchamp's Arc meeting] for the second horse to give him a chance and maybe the third horse could go to Ascot for the two mile race [on British Champions Day] and then we could put him away for Ascot next year but it will be dependent upon what The Lads want to do.
"It's just to give them all a chance and the others are good stayers I'd say.
"We thought Jan Brueghel would get very tired. He was sick enough and off for a good while and was just ready to start today but we knew if he's going to go to Ascot, he had to start today and we had to give him a chance. Ronan [Whelan] just let him relax and he galloped him, he does stay very well as well; a classy horse and handles ease in the ground."
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