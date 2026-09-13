Scandinavia won the Irish St Leger: Report, reaction and free video replay

O'Brien has now won the Group 1 eight times, leaving him one behind the tally achieved by both Dermot Weld and Vincent O'Brien.

Three of the seven strong field hailed from Ballydoyle and Queenstown and Wayne Lordan took them along from Scandinavia (4/11 favourite) and Ryan Moore but Jan Brueghel was a little adrift in rear having been slow to stride.

There was little to no change to the running order until the field entered the straight but Scandinavia, who has now won his last eight starts with five Group 1s among them, was made to work by his stablemate.

Lordan and Moore were both hard at work while in behind Trustyourinstinct got a lovely split between runners and moved into a challenging position.

That was as close as he got though as Queenstown and Scandinavia kept pouring it on in front, engaged in their own private battle but it was one that the classy Scandinavia was always winning, hitting the front inside the final furlong and going on to win by two lengths.

Queenstown was a gallant second while Jan Brueghel finished with a wet sail to overhaul Trustyourinstinct and complete a memorable day for O'Brien at the Irish Champions Festival.