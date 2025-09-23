The Flemington showpiece was one of the options open to the Betfred St Leger winner and Aidan O’Brien indicated he would undergo the scans required to be given the green light to make the trip.

However connections have now decided to put him away until next season when he will be campaigned in the major staying races.

The trainer told the Racing Post: “Scandinavia won't be going to the Melbourne Cup. He's finished for the season and we'll train him for the Gold Cup next year."

The son of Justify went from strength to strength through the latest campaign, winning the Group Three Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket and Qatar Goodwood Cup before going on to taste Classic glory at Doncaster.