Aidan O’Brien has won this contest three times in the last four years with the now-retired Kyprios and St Leger winner Scandinavia looks the new kid on the block for Ballydoyle in the staying division.

The son of Justify was a comfortable winner of the Listed Vintage Crop Stakes at Navan on his reappearance and he is taking in Friday's Group 3 on his way back to the top level at Royal Ascot.

O’Brien said: “He’s very well, he’s going back to Leopardstown on Friday on the way to the Gold Cup. That will be interesting.

“We were delighted with him first time back. He was sleeping along there, he could end up a very good stayer that horse.

“He has a great mind and he’s only a four-year-old.”

The chief threat looks to be Leinster from son Joseph O'Brien's yard, while Donnacha O'Brien is also represented by Happy Pharoah. Willie Mullins runs Le Destrier.

Dallas Star, runner-up to Scandinavia in the Vintage Crop, and Mont St Michel complete the field.

Scandinavia is the 7/4 favourite for the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot on June 18.