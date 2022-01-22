Shishkin beat Energumene in an epic duel for the SBK Clarence House Chase at Ascot.

The much anticipated clash between the previously unbeaten two-mile chasers lived up to its billing with the eventual runner-up jumping out to make all. His slick fencing had Shishkin under pressure turning in with Nico De Boinville at work aboard the eventual winner. Shishkin was still a length adrift at the final fence but found the momentum in the dying strides to overhaul his rival and win by a length.

The winning rider told ITV Racing: "I don't get excited very often but going down that hill flat out on these two, myself and Paul, the thrill and exhilaration of doing that is hard to buy. "What a fantastic horse, he had to be so gutsy and the handicapper was right, rating them 171 and 172. We were going so fast he was coming alive under me too much and I had to settle him down again. He was losing ground going out to his left but great champions find a way of winning and he's just that." Henderson added: "It was built-up and it produced. Two great horses and it was rather fun. Good old Seven Barrows, a race like that goes back to the Grundy v Bustino days. Shishkin only lives around four boxes away from (where) Grundy did. "There was no point hiding today, Energumene was going to set a good gallop and we had to stay in touch with him. There were moments it looked as if we weren't going as well but it proves he stays very well. "God willing they both come home safe and sound and there is going to be a re-match. I always said I hoped it was a good race today because it won't ruin the Champion Chase. They'll be back to fight it again together. Willie and I have jobs to do to get them back from a hard race but there's plenty of time."

Shishkin in numbers

Willie Mullins, trainer of Energumene, said: "I was shaking on the stands after the horses passed the winning post. It was a terrific race, two good jockeys, two good horses and played down to the wire. "Nicky came out with the best quote all week, he said everyone in the racing world was waiting for this race except the two trainers. We were probably the two who didn't want to see our champions get beat and unfortunately I'm the man." On the chances of reversing the form at Cheltenham he admitted: "It could be very difficult. We jumped very well there, we had our own way in front and Nicky's horse made one bad mistake and maybe another blunder and he has that up his sleeve. It's going to be very tough for us but it's the only place we can go and we'll see what happens." Sky Bet cut Shishkin to 4/6 from 10/11 to confirm his superiority in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase, Betfair and Paddy Power are 1/2 from 11/10. "In an outstanding race, Shiskin kept his unbeaten record intact. The re-match in March will be eagerly-anticipated and we now go 4/6 from 11/10 in the Queen Mother and 11/4 Energumene," said Michael Shinners of Sky Bet.

David Cleary Timeform analysis The 2022 Clarence House Chase: the race we wanted, the race the season needed. Two top-class chasers serving up a classic battle, the margin between them a fine one, setting up the prospect of a similarly mouth-watering clash in the Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham. Shishkin and Energumeme came to Ascot unbeaten in 11 chases between them. Shishkin is the more imposing of the pair and looked in good shape again. Energumene, who I hadn't seen in the flesh before, perhaps the least substantial of the four-runner field, looking hard fit, relaxed in the paddock but more on his toes when the jockey was on board. The race developed much as anticipated. Energumene went to the front, pressed by First Flow, with Shishkin a close third. The fourth runner longshot Amoola Gold was adrift soon after halfway. First Flow, last season's winner, had cracked by the turn for home. Energumene, going the better, was chased at two lengths by the now-ridden Shishkin.