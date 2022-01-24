A Grade 1 that is so often a one-horse affair for once had 2 outstanding contenders, connections of neither blinking, the race delivering everything that could be hoped for it, somewhat ironic then that this might be the last running in its present form, the first 2 clearly with the ability to be talked about alongside such as Altior and Un de Sceaux, recent winners of this race for their respective stables, hopefully to have as enduring careers as that pair, too.

SHISHKIN (IRE) emerged victorious again, facing his toughest test yet, not travelling so well as the runner-up from a fair way out but strong in the finish, his ability to find so reminiscent of Altior at his best; handy, second when pecked sixth, shaken up briefly ninth, ridden entering straight, not quicken, kept on well run-in, led near finish; he is very much the one to beat in the Champion Chase, though the second ought to make sure he has to be at the top of his game again.