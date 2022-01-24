Check out the Timeform report, part of the race passes package, on Saturday's SBK Clarence House Chase and their thoughts on Shishkin v Energumene.
A Grade 1 that is so often a one-horse affair for once had 2 outstanding contenders, connections of neither blinking, the race delivering everything that could be hoped for it, somewhat ironic then that this might be the last running in its present form, the first 2 clearly with the ability to be talked about alongside such as Altior and Un de Sceaux, recent winners of this race for their respective stables, hopefully to have as enduring careers as that pair, too.
SHISHKIN (IRE) emerged victorious again, facing his toughest test yet, not travelling so well as the runner-up from a fair way out but strong in the finish, his ability to find so reminiscent of Altior at his best; handy, second when pecked sixth, shaken up briefly ninth, ridden entering straight, not quicken, kept on well run-in, led near finish; he is very much the one to beat in the Champion Chase, though the second ought to make sure he has to be at the top of his game again.
ENERGUMENE (FR) lost his unbeaten record over fences but very little in defeat, confirming himself a 2m chaser out of the top drawer, more good races sure to come his way and no forlorn hope to reverse placings with the winner another day given his superior jumping and uncomplicated nature; led, jumped well, went with zest, ridden after 2 out, 2 lengths clear last with Townend still holding him together, finally worn down by strong-staying rival near finish.
FIRST FLOW (IRE) simply found this exalted company too hot to handle, unable to live with the principals turning for home, a gutsy winner of this last season and, as he showed last time, still able to win races against all but the very best; tracked pace, pushed along after ninth, left behind 3 out.
AMOOLA GOLD (GER) was out of depth and was allowed to complete in his own time, £8k for the effort; off pace, lost touch sixth, not persevered with once held.