Savethelastdance out for the season; No decision yet on Arc bid for Leger hero Continuous

The daughter of Galileo was last seen finishing third behind stablemate Warm Heart in the Yorkshire Oaks, but her trainer has confirmed the Galileo filly is not in contention for the trip to Paris.

On whether she could return as a four-year-old in 2024, O’Brien said: “We always talk about those things at the end of the year really, so we haven’t discussed it yet."

Meanwhile, O’Brien is in no rush to make a final decision on Continuous’ potential participation in the Arc on October 1 following his victory in the St Leger at Doncaster on Saturday.

The son of Heart’s Cry was beaten in his first three races this season, but has really found his groove in the second half of the campaign – impressing in the Great Voltigeur at York before providing his trainer with a seventh success in the season’s final Classic on Town Moor.