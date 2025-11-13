'Save Our Bets' campaign in Cheltenham spotlight ahead of Autumn Budget

The Listed Sun's "Save Our Bets" Novices' Chase at 2.20 has been named to highlight the potential betting tax raid in Chancellor Rachel Reeves' Autumn Budget on November 26.

Reeves is considering proposals to increase the tax bookmakers pay on online sports betting profits from 15% to 25% while online gaming could take a bigger hit.

Jackson said: "Reeves is facing growing calls to hit bookmakers with big tax increases. Many of these calls have come from campaign groups who have dominated the media.

"It’s for that reason that The Sun’s 'Save Our Bets' campaign has been great to see – because it’s given a voice to the customer.

"It’s not scaremongering to warn about the realities of what will happen if gambling taxes rise by as much as 138 per cent.

"At Flutter, we own brilliant brands like Paddy Power and Sky Bet and we’re No1 in the US with FanDuel. We will cope better than most.

"Yet if the Government bows to demands to take up to £3billion from gambling, there will obviously be a significant industry impact.

"Ultimately, it will threaten investment and hit customers who enjoy having a bet or a game of online bingo.