Save 60% and get Racing TV’s Black Friday offer NOW!

By Sporting Life
16:22 · THU November 23, 2023

Racing TV’s Black Friday offer is here and it’s massive! You can join Racing TV today for just £10 per month an entire year - a huge saving for the year of £179.

HOW TO TAKE UP THE RACING TV BLACK FRIDAY OFFER

Click here to join online or call 0344 855 1881 (UK) or 0818 776 779 (ROI) and quote 'Black Friday'.

COMING UP ON RACING TV...

Watch unrivalled live coverage from 62 of Britain and Ireland's best racecourses as part of Racing TV’s biggest ever Jumps season, starting with Saturday's Coral Gold Cup at Newbury. Looking ahead, you will enjoy complete coverage of Jumps season highlights including:

  • Sandown Park's Betfair Tingle Creek Festival
  • The Fairyhouse Winter Festival
  • The International at Cheltenham
  • Punchestown's John Durkan Chase Day
  • The Ladbrokes Christmas Festival at Kempton Park

You'll see all the meetings that matter on the road to March's Cheltenham Festival and the Punchestown Festival before we head into another exhilarating Flat season. Take in Classics including the 2000 and 1000 Guineas, the Epsom Oaks and Derby with top-class action from courses including York and Goodwood to set pulses racing.

WATCH WHEREVER YOU ARE WITH RACING TV!

You can enjoy Racing TV in a variety of ways:

• Watch on TV, tablet and mobile - including stunning HD on Sky channel 426

• Never miss a race with Racing TV Extra - watch a live stream from each of our racecourses

• Also available on big screen apps including Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV – you don’t need Sky!

Remember, this offer is only available today and must end at midnight Sunday, so don't miss out!

